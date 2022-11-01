Because of possible inclement weather Friday, Temple’s District 12-6A finale against Copperas Cove is now set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Wildcat Stadium.
Temple, other area football teams rearrange games
- Staff reports
-
- Updated
