CLEVELAND — Mary Hardin-Baylor’s magical ride ran out of steam on the shore of Lake Eerie. The Crusaders’ quest for their second Final Four appearance will have to wait another year.
Elmhurst erased a 15-point, first-half deficit to force overtime, and the 16th-ranked Bluejays never trailed in the extra session on their way to an 87-84 victory over No. 6 UMHB in the fourth round of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Saturday night.
Playing their second overtime game in as many days, the Crusaders (28-3) managed only four points over the first 4½ minutes of the bonus period.
They trailed 85-81 with 51 seconds left in overtime before Kyle Wright’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to a single point with 32 seconds to go. After Lavon Thomas made two free throws on the other end 17 seconds later, UMHB couldn’t get a clean look at the basket and was forced to call a timeout with 2.5 seconds remaining.
Carson Hammond’s inbound pass to the far sideline was caught by Josiah Johnson, whose off-balance and contested 3-point attempt was off the mark to end it.
Elmhurst advanced to next week’s Final Four for the first time in program history, while UMHB’s bid to reach the semifinals for the second time — and first since 2013 — came to an end.
The Crusaders roared out of the gate, scoring the first nine points and building an 11-point lead with less than 5 minutes gone in the first half. Their advantage swelled to 15 points before the Bluejays (26-6) put together a 17-6 surge over the final 4:19 to trim the gap to 42-38 by halftime.
Wright’s three-point play had UMHB up by eight early in the second, and the lead was 68-61 with 8:16 left. Elmhurst seized a 72-68 advantage with an 11-0 run that was halted by Hammond’s 3-pointer at the 5:48 mark, and neither team had more than a four-point cushion the rest of the night.
Wright’s transition layup put the Crusaders up 77-74 with 42 seconds remaining in regulation, and the Bluejays forced overtime with Dominic Genco’s three-point play 10 seconds later.
Jack Rhode had 21 points to pace Elmhurst, which got 18 from Genco, 17 from Ocean Johnson and 11 from Bryce Drews.
Ty Prince scored a team-high 21 points for UMHB, despite suffering a cut on his forehead early in the first half. Wright had 14 points, Luke Feely 12 and Payton Brooks 10. Johnson, who came in averaging 25 points per game, finished with nine.