BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Harker Heights 82, Temple 67
Harker Heights 25 16 20 21 — 82
Temple 10 19 14 24 — 67
Harker Heights (10-2, 4-1) — Forde 20, Carter 15, Chatman 9, Walker 8, Kaderka-Brown 7, Taylor 6, Morales 4, Vincent 3, Evans 3, Mayfield 3, Hernandez 2, Thomas 2.
Temple (3-10, 0-5) — Jayl.Hall 17, Auston 15, Jackson 12, York 7, Wells 5, Stewart 4, Jayd.Hall 3, Anderson 2, Gutierrez 2.
Belton 70, Bryan 51
Bryan 7 12 13 19 — 51
Belton 16 17 18 19 — 70
Bryan (13-3, 3-2) — Glover 26, R.Johnson 8, T.Johnson 7, Tyler 4, Kalaouze 3, Esan 3, Caraway 1.
Belton (13-3, 4-1) — TJ Johnson 26, Tr.Johnson 19, Jones 14, Downs 6, West 5.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 77, Lexington 36
Lexington 7 10 10 9 — 36
Rogers 12 20 23 22 — 77
Lexington (NA, 1-4) — Washington 14, Huckabay 7, Kerr 3, Burch 3, Schneider 3, Jackson 2, Hawley 2.
Rogers (10-8, 4-0) — K.Sebek 21, Hutka 18, T.Sebek 12, Davis 5, Dolgener 5, Mills 4, Craig 3, Glasgow 3, Glaser 2, Arzola 2. Hairston 2.
JV A — Rogers 54, Lexington 29
Other Scores
District 19-4A
Taylor 61, Lake Belton 55, OT
GIRLS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Harker Heights 48, Temple 46
Temple 18 11 10 7 — 46
Harker Heights 12 11 6 19 — 48
Temple (10-6, 5-2) — Hall 21, Colbert 12, T.Johnson 6, Copeland 4, H.Johnson 2, Thomas 1.
Harker Heights (12-3, 7-0) — Lovell 18, Brooks 16, Morgan 10, Walker 2, Riggs 2.
DISTRICT 6-4A
Gatesville 55, Brownwood 32
Brownwood 10 7 11 4 — 32
Gatesville 14 9 14 18 — 55
Brownwood — Goodwin 14, Hetzel 6, Pyle 3, Larose 3, Price 3, Arreola 2, Greer 1.
Gatesville — Jones 15, Smalley 11, Chacon 9, Warren 6, J.Coward 6, Hunt 4, Trotter 2, T.Coward 2.
JV — Brownwood 36, Gatesville 12
DISTRICT 17-3A
Troy 44, McGregor 34
McGregor 6 7 14 7 — 34
Troy 11 14 7 12 — 44
Troy (NA, 4-2) — Mosley 24, Cavanaugh 10, Goad 6, Pierce 2, DeLeon 2.
JV — Troy 36, McGregor 17
DISTRICT 19-3A
Lexington 47, Rogers 42
Lexington 18 8 9 12 — 47
Rogers 12 14 6 10 — 42
Lexington (NA, 4-1) — A.Cooper 19, E.Cooper 10, Ray 10, McFarlin 8.
Rogers (10-4, 4-2) — Wolfe 15, H.Talafuse 12, Andel 6, Chervenka 6, Montalbo 3.
DISTRICT 27-2A
Thorndale 43, Holland 27
Thorndale 10 9 11 13 — 43
Holland 1 7 9 10 — 27
Thorndale — Robinson 16, Lafferty 8, Peal 6, Dickerson 4, Kovar 4, Baker 3, Meadors 2.
Holland (14-3, 2-1) — Wolf 8, Dickey 6, S.Kurtz 4, K.Kriczky 3, K.Martinez 3, M.Kriczky 2, Cross 1.
Other Scores
District 12-6A
Belton 44, Bryan 38