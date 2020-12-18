BOYS

DISTRICT 12-6A

Copperas Cove 65, Temple 59

Copperas Cove 12 14 24 15 — 65

Temple 7 25 15 12 — 59

Copperas Cove (5-2, 1-0) — Seda 18, A.Carter 17, Anderson 13, Sanchez 6, Smith 3, Fleming 3, McDowell 3, Chisolm 2.

Temple (4-6, 0-1) — Hall 17, Auston 14, Anderson 12, Jackson 7, Sewell 4, Hudson 3, Gutierrez 2.

JV — Temple 51, Copperas Cove 47

NON-DISTRICT

Rogers 36, Crawford 32

Rogers 8 12 8 8 — 36

Crawford 10 9 6 7 — 32

Rogers (5-6) — K.Sebek 13, Craig 10, T.Sebek 6, Hutka 4, Hairston 3.

Crawford (0-1) — Torvert 16, Dobie 7, Williams 4, Chambers 3, Murphee 2.

JV — Rogers 42, Crawford 22

Academy 57, Hearne 28

Hearne 8 6 9 5 — 28

Academy 12 14 20 11 — 57

Hearne — Sauls-Lewis 12, Dunn 6, Jackson 6, Lewis 3, Gunde 1.

Academy (5-6) — Ta.Rambeau 16, McWilliams 10, Franklin 9, Lambert 7, Tr.Rambeau 5, Shackelford 5, Brazeal 3, Mraz 2.

Rosebud-Lott 70, Somerville 34

Rosebud-Lott — Buhl 19, Reyna 16, Adamez 13, Truesdale 10, Lewis 8, Perez 2, Landrum 2.

Austin Northeast 69, Salado 64

Salado — Goings 31, Miller 15, Ihler 12.

Other Scores

District 12-6A

Killeen at Belton, postponed

Non-district

China Spring 61, Lake Belton 33

GIRLS

DISTRICT 17-3A

Troy 47, West 41

Troy 7 10 16 14 — 47

West 11 8 10 11 — 41

Troy (7-4, 1-0) — Mosley 23, Cavanaugh 10, DeLeon 9, Pierce 2, Yanez 2, Goad 1.

West — Hromadka 8, Peters 7, Kucera 6, Maler 6, Runyan 4, Mechell 4, Jones 4, Pavelka 1.

DISTRICT 19-3A

Academy 39, Rogers 37

Academy 9 11 10 9 — 39

Rogers 11 4 11 11 — 37

Academy (8-7, 2-0) — Conde 17, Erwin 10, Schreier 3, Chaffin 3, White 3, Moreno 2, Turner 1.

Rogers (8-3, 1-1) — Andel 10, Montalbo 8, Wolfe 7, McCormick 6, Chervenka 4, H.Talafuse 2.

JV — Rogers 35, Academy 14

DISTRICT 17-2A

Rosebud-Lott 49, Moody 33

Moody 7 9 7 10 — 33

Rosebud-Lott 4 15 15 15 — 49

Moody (NA, 0-1) — Tan.Pruett 10, Hale 8, Tar.Pruett 6, Chatham 4, Driver 3, Goodwin 2.

Rosebud-Lott (5, 1-0) — Willberg 19, McGinnis 9, Larkin 7, Walker 4, Jackson 4, Hering 4, Robertson 2.

NON-DISTRICT

Holland 57,

Central Texas Christian 27

Holland 16 12 16 13 — 57

CTCS 7 3 9 0 — 27

Holland (10-2) — Wolf 17, Martinez 16, Gadison 7, K.Kriczky 5, Dickey 4, M.Kriczky 4, S.Kurtz 2, Cross 2.

CTCS — Shipp 8, Johnson 8, Sills 4, Morgan 3, Burt 2, Doyle 2.

JV — Holland 41, CTCS 19

Gatesville 55, China Spring 44

China Spring 14 3 15 12 — 44

Gatesville 9 14 16 16 — 55

China Spring — Smith 25, R.Shoots 7, Peoples 6, H.Shoots 2, Henley 2, Reynolds 2.

Gatesville — Chacon 18, Smalley 13, Jones 11, Warren 7, Coward 4, Higginbotham 2.

Other Scores

District 12-6A

Temple 49, Copperas Cove 21

Belton 38, Killeen 35

Non-district

Navasota 41, Lake Belton 31