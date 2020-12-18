BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Copperas Cove 65, Temple 59
Copperas Cove 12 14 24 15 — 65
Temple 7 25 15 12 — 59
Copperas Cove (5-2, 1-0) — Seda 18, A.Carter 17, Anderson 13, Sanchez 6, Smith 3, Fleming 3, McDowell 3, Chisolm 2.
Temple (4-6, 0-1) — Hall 17, Auston 14, Anderson 12, Jackson 7, Sewell 4, Hudson 3, Gutierrez 2.
JV — Temple 51, Copperas Cove 47
NON-DISTRICT
Rogers 36, Crawford 32
Rogers 8 12 8 8 — 36
Crawford 10 9 6 7 — 32
Rogers (5-6) — K.Sebek 13, Craig 10, T.Sebek 6, Hutka 4, Hairston 3.
Crawford (0-1) — Torvert 16, Dobie 7, Williams 4, Chambers 3, Murphee 2.
JV — Rogers 42, Crawford 22
Academy 57, Hearne 28
Hearne 8 6 9 5 — 28
Academy 12 14 20 11 — 57
Hearne — Sauls-Lewis 12, Dunn 6, Jackson 6, Lewis 3, Gunde 1.
Academy (5-6) — Ta.Rambeau 16, McWilliams 10, Franklin 9, Lambert 7, Tr.Rambeau 5, Shackelford 5, Brazeal 3, Mraz 2.
Rosebud-Lott 70, Somerville 34
Rosebud-Lott — Buhl 19, Reyna 16, Adamez 13, Truesdale 10, Lewis 8, Perez 2, Landrum 2.
Austin Northeast 69, Salado 64
Salado — Goings 31, Miller 15, Ihler 12.
Other Scores
District 12-6A
Killeen at Belton, postponed
Non-district
China Spring 61, Lake Belton 33
GIRLS
DISTRICT 17-3A
Troy 47, West 41
Troy 7 10 16 14 — 47
West 11 8 10 11 — 41
Troy (7-4, 1-0) — Mosley 23, Cavanaugh 10, DeLeon 9, Pierce 2, Yanez 2, Goad 1.
West — Hromadka 8, Peters 7, Kucera 6, Maler 6, Runyan 4, Mechell 4, Jones 4, Pavelka 1.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Academy 39, Rogers 37
Academy 9 11 10 9 — 39
Rogers 11 4 11 11 — 37
Academy (8-7, 2-0) — Conde 17, Erwin 10, Schreier 3, Chaffin 3, White 3, Moreno 2, Turner 1.
Rogers (8-3, 1-1) — Andel 10, Montalbo 8, Wolfe 7, McCormick 6, Chervenka 4, H.Talafuse 2.
JV — Rogers 35, Academy 14
DISTRICT 17-2A
Rosebud-Lott 49, Moody 33
Moody 7 9 7 10 — 33
Rosebud-Lott 4 15 15 15 — 49
Moody (NA, 0-1) — Tan.Pruett 10, Hale 8, Tar.Pruett 6, Chatham 4, Driver 3, Goodwin 2.
Rosebud-Lott (5, 1-0) — Willberg 19, McGinnis 9, Larkin 7, Walker 4, Jackson 4, Hering 4, Robertson 2.
NON-DISTRICT
Holland 57,
Central Texas Christian 27
Holland 16 12 16 13 — 57
CTCS 7 3 9 0 — 27
Holland (10-2) — Wolf 17, Martinez 16, Gadison 7, K.Kriczky 5, Dickey 4, M.Kriczky 4, S.Kurtz 2, Cross 2.
CTCS — Shipp 8, Johnson 8, Sills 4, Morgan 3, Burt 2, Doyle 2.
JV — Holland 41, CTCS 19
Gatesville 55, China Spring 44
China Spring 14 3 15 12 — 44
Gatesville 9 14 16 16 — 55
China Spring — Smith 25, R.Shoots 7, Peoples 6, H.Shoots 2, Henley 2, Reynolds 2.
Gatesville — Chacon 18, Smalley 13, Jones 11, Warren 7, Coward 4, Higginbotham 2.
Other Scores
District 12-6A
Temple 49, Copperas Cove 21
Belton 38, Killeen 35
Non-district
Navasota 41, Lake Belton 31