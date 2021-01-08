BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor got double-doubles from two players but couldn’t overcome its 24 turnovers in a 106-101 loss to Concordia Texas in non-conference action Friday night.
Josiah Johnson — the country’s scoring leader this season in NCAA Division III — had 39 points and 11 rebounds, and Carson Hammond finished with 15 points and 12 boards for the Crusaders (3-3), whose two dozen turnovers led to 31 points for the Tornados (1-0). Kobe Richardson also had 15 points, and Darius Musa added 11 for UMHB.
Spencer Bone scored 24 points off the bench for Concordia, which got 19 points from Luis Gonzalez, 15 from Trevon Hester and 11 each from Antoine Henderson and Alexander Estrada.
UMHB is in action at home again this afternoon in an exhibition game against Midwestern State.
Concordia Texas 106,
Mary Hardin-Baylor 101
CONCORDIA (1-0)
Gonzalez 8-15 1-3 19, Hester 5-10 3-4 15, Henderson 5-12 1-1 11, Harris 1-2 6-10 8, Ozoh 3-8 1-2 7, Bone 8-10 0-0 24, Estrada 3-10 2-4 11, Scales 3-6 2-2 8, Kieke 1-3 0-0 3, Goosby 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-78 16-26 106.
UMHB (3-3)
Johnson 11-20 13-14 39, Hammond 6-10 1-3 15, Richardson 5-8 0-0 15, Reaves 1-3 5-6 7, Welch 1-8 0-0 2, Musa 4-5 0-0 11, Hearne 0-2 6-6 6, Ollison 3-4 0-2 6, Hartman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 25-31 101.
Halftime—tied 51-51. 3-Point Goals—Concordia 16-32 (Bone 8-10, Estrada 3-7, Hester 2-5, Gonzalez 2-6, Kieke 1-1, Harris 0-1, Ozoh 0-1, Goosby 0-1), UMHB 14-26 (Richardson 5-8, Johnson 4-6, Musa 3-4, Hammond 2-4, Hearne 0-1, Welch 0-3). Fouled Out—none. Rebounds—Concordia 32 (Ozoh 7), UMHB 47 (Hammond 12). Assists—Concordia 20 (Hester 6), UMHB 24 (Welch 10). Total Fouls—Concordia 28, UMHB 19.