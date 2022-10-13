For the last three games in particular, Manuel Herrera and the rest of Lake Belton’s defense had plenty about which to get excited.
It started with the Broncos’ first shutout of the year, a 42-0 pasting of Waco on Sept. 23 that came a week after their 20-game winning streak was halted with a last-second loss to Killeen Shoemaker.
Since then, Lake’s D has dropped anchor, surrendering just 269.3 yards and 13.3 points per game on average in a trio of routs that were by a combined 103-point differential.
Forget the Gatorade bath, though — these celebrations have hit a tad harder.
“Me and fellow linebacker Kyle Dalton, we’ve been planning it after every win (the last three weeks), that we would tackle a coach,” said Herrera, a senior described by his position coach Kevin Grimm as half-prankster, half-serious, all rolled into one.
“I love him, just his mentality, his attitude, always having fun, but always being serious,” Grimm said. “He knows when to flip it on and off.”
Dalton and Herrera successfully enacted their new post-game plan on strength coordinator Kade Cole and defensive line coach Jason Hill following big wins over Waco and Cleburne.
“They’re both pretty big guys,” Herrera said when describing his and Dalton’s tactic. “Just catch them off-guard. Just strap the helmet on and one go legs, one go up high.”
Then came last week’s 43-13 drubbing of Killeen and shortly after, it was Grimm’s turn. But the former 18-year wrestling coach had some ideas of his own.
“They’re not sneaky about it,” Grimm said. “They’ll tell you when they’re going to do it. That was me that they got and I warned them. I said if you do it, I’m going to take somebody with me.”
So Grimm reached into his bag of tricks and dusted off what he termed “a little hip toss,” and it was Herrera who paid the price.
“Yeah, he’s a wrestling coach, so he kind of got me in a little headlock all the way down (to the ground). My friend wasn’t really too much help,” Herrera said with a laugh.
Added Grimm: “I’m old enough and I’ve learned enough to take care of it, but it’s all fun and games,” he said, smiling.
If nothing else, the good-natured antics give a glimpse into the close-knit environment within Lake Belton’s program, one that Herrera cites as a primary motivator to continue to push himself on the football field.
“I’m just trying to get better every day for my teammates and trying to help them out to get as far as we can,” said the three-year starter at outside linebacker whose 28 tackles rank sixth on the team. “We’re all brothers, we goof around, we have our fights every now and then but we always make up.”
Now in their third year as a program and first with playoff eligibility, the Broncos are chock-full of seniors — 44 to be exact — who are eager for their first and only shot at experiencing playoff football.
Count Herrera firmly in that group.
“We have to make it count this year, have to finish out strong,” said Herrera, who moved with his family from Waco to the Temple area prior to his seventh-grade year. “I want to win state. That’s all I want. If we just stay focused and just get better every day, we definitely have a chance.”
Lake, so far, has done what is needed to stay in the playoff mix. Heading into tonight’s homecoming match against Granbury (4-2, 2-2), the Broncos (6-1, 4-1) sit alone in second place in District 4-5A-I. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Belton’s Tiger Field.
For his part, Herrera simply wants to continue to build off the performances of the last few weeks.
“I feel like after that loss (to Shoemaker) it kind of humbled us, it kind of taught us that it’s not going to be easy,” he said. “We kind of needed that to help us get through the rest of the year.”
Herrera said his dad, Larry, was the first to suggest that he try football when he was around the age of 7 and the now-teen said he fell in love with the sport right away.
After spending time on both sides of the ball through various youth leagues, including at receiver and quarterback, Herrera settled into his current gig once he got to North Belton Middle School.
“Once I got into middle school, I loved it — I loved playing defense,” he said. “I more liked to score when I was in pee wee.”
Now, however, Herrera has only continued to embrace his role at outside linebacker, and the work he has put in since his sophomore year has shown.
“What a great football player,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said. “He’s got a swagger about himself. He takes pride in his work and shows up every day. Just an outstanding kid. Always is going to bring his ‘A’ game and he has been an integral part in us building this (program) so far in year three.”
Grimm cited Herrera’s versatility and fearlessness as reasons he is able to thrive at his position.
“He’s not afraid to stick his nose in there,” Grimm said. “Overall, he gets better every week. He is somebody I know we can trust to do what we ask him to do. When things change or things get bad, he’s not going to get upset. He’s going to say, ‘OK, what do I need to do to do my part?’”
That sometimes means stepping in to stop the run or sometimes the opposite, in dropping back to cover a running back on a passing route, which falls within the range of an outside backer’s responsibility.
Either way, Herrera takes it in stride.
“Our motto on defense really is more do your job,” said Herrera, who balances his school and practice schedules with a part-time job at Backyard BBQ in Morgan’s Point.
“I kind of watch the backfield to see where the running back is lined up,” Herrera continued. “The running back will tell you kind of what’s going to happen or what’s going on.”
Should things go the Broncos’ way against the Pirates tonight, Herrera and his friend Dalton may have their eyes locked on someone beside an opposing running back.
Herrera said Cole already has vowed revenge for his takedown after the Waco win, though he’s so far yet to strike.
“He said it’s coming, but he hasn’t (acted) yet, so we’re a little nervous about that,” said Herrera, who teammates and coaches know as Manny.
But as far as Grimm goes, there’s really no response needed.
“I think that headlock was his revenge,” Herrera said.