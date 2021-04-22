HUNTSVILLE — Salado finished off its Class 4A Region III girls golf championship Thursday, recording a score of 385 for a two-day 754 and the team title.
The Lady Eagles, represented by Maddy Bourland (91-92—183), Priscilla Torczynski (88-99—187), Cooper Meyer (95-94—189), Reese Rich 95-100—195) and Kennady Moffatt (117-114—231), closed the event at Reven Nest Golf Club with a 25-stroke advantage over second place Huffman-Hargrave (779).
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (792) was third and Lake Belton (836) came in fourth but will be represented at the 4A state tournament May 10-11 at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.
The top three teams and top three other individuals advanced to state, and the Lady Broncos’ Tiffany Lange (81-84—165) placed in a tie for second with Hardin-Jefferson’s Makenna Henry.
Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Montana Dileo, who had the day’s low round of 74, won the individual crown with a two-day 160. Also moving on as an individual was Bridge City’s Cadence Underwood (168).
Salado also had Lydia Burleson (212) in the field as an individual medalist, and Shelby Pusey (192), Kinsley Lavery (247), Clare Harvey (248) and Shelby Chaney (249) rounded out Lake Belton’s participants.