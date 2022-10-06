If evidence absolutely had to be presented to support what Temple coaches appreciate about senior linebacker Teryon Williams-Echols, start by unfolding last Saturday’s sports section.
There, smack-dab in the center of the front page, is a picture of Williams-Echols one on one with Pflugerville Weiss’ Daelen Alexander and upending the sizeable running back, an indisputable visual that accentuates the characteristics of Williams-Echols, the player and person.
Alexander stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 200 pounds. Williams-Echols is 5-7 and when declaring his weight he gave 150, paused and then added “ish, 150-ish.” There was no backing down, though. No way.
“He’ll throw his body toward anything coming his way, and that’s what’s fun about watching him play. He’s not afraid of anything,” Wildcats linebackers coach Chris Pilot said not long after head coach Scott Stewart described something similar in a separate conversation.
“He’s got zero fear,” Stewart said.
Unencumbered by the trappings of doubt and apprehension, the calm and collected Williams-Echols seems to have left few stones unturned while maximizing his youth no matter the task in front of him.
From starting football at the age of 6, joining the wrestling team at Travis Science Academy in the seventh grade, taking up saxophone and bass clarinet, spending two years as a member of Temple’s Junior ROTC program, or already booking up his final winter and spring as a high school student with sights set on wrestling, powerlifting and track and field, there isn’t much the Temple native has been unwilling to try.
“He’s very unassuming, quiet but that kid has a motor,” Stewart said. “He has heart as big as his head and a great head on his shoulders. He is just a great kid to coach.”
There might be a few factors why Williams-Echols doesn’t mind testing his limits, but one in particular has been the brightest beacon since he was born — his mom Takeisha.
“I grew up with my mom in a mostly all-female family and it has influenced me a lot. They taught me how to really treat a woman and be a man at the same time,” Williams-Echols said. “My mom has really been both sides of the parenting and she’s really taught me how to get good grades, stay out of trouble, and just try to be myself.
“My motivation will always be my mom. She pushes me so hard to just do what I love and pursue what I want to do, and every time I see her in the stands, I just think I have to do it for her.”
Williams-Echols said Takeisha usually sends video clips to his dad, Darrell, a member of the U.S. Army who lives in El Paso, and there have been plenty of highlights to share so far this season.
Presented the chance to start for the first time on varsity after fellow senior Zion Moore was injured early in fall camp, Williams-Echols has seized the long-awaited opportunity.
Through six games, he’s second on the team with 32 tackles behind two-time district defensive MVP and middle linebacker Taurean York (64), posting a career-high nine of those in Week 3 at College Station, to go with two sacks and two pass break-ups.
Not bad is an understatement for a player who routinely is outsized by the opponent with whom he’s asked to tangle.
“I was just telling Stewart that he could sneak around and become an all-district player, in my opinion. He’s playing great,” Pilot said. “He’s always been an asset somewhere, whether it was at safety or linebacker. When Zion went down, he was the next guy. He’s as good of a football player as a lot of these guys. He’s just small. But he packs a punch, so we call him Might Mite. It helps having Taurean kind of be the leader of that group and help him understand the focus needed during the week.
“He’s just a hard-working kid. You’ll say, ‘Oh, he’s just a little guy.’ But if you ain’t watching, he’ll come hit you and he has fun doing it,” Pilot continued.
“It’s great to see him relishing in this moment and having fun with his teammates.”
Williams-Echols said he won a wrestling state title in the seventh grade and was a state alternate as a freshman and sophomore before advancing to the regional meet with a third-place finish in district as a junior while wrestling up a weight class (160).
He said wrestling has been an impactful endeavor because of what the sport itself demands and requires, and also for what it’s done for his play on the football field.
“They are completely different but at the same time they both help me with my discipline,” Williams-Echols said. “Wrestling, I’d say, is more beneficial for football than football is for wrestling because wrestling helps with tackling form, and that’s really what I wanted to improve.”
Judging from that picture in the newspaper, the form is trending in the right direction.
“Usually when I see a bigger guy, I see his legs. When you’re a smaller guy, you really have to go through the legs. That’s what powers them. That’s what drives them. So let’s take that out and they’re not going to move anymore,” he said.
“Coach Pilot has really helped me a lot. He’s coached me hard and makes me work and work, and I really appreciate that because now I’m showing it on the field.”
In addition to the plethora of athletic commitments, Williams-Echols said near the top of his must-do list is keeping his grades up to boost his chances of being accepted into college. He’d like to attend Tarleton State and study computer science, and football isn’t off the table. Neither is the military. The Army, of course, just like his dad.
But until those next big decisions and ensuing adventures, Williams-Echols intends to make the most of every jaunt onto the field in the blue front, white back.
“I just like to play and my goal is just to do the best that I can because that’s what they teach us and want us to do,” he said, then explained what he’ll take with him beyond the wins and statistics when high school football comes to a close.
“I feel like the lessons that they’ve taught us here are going to last a lifetime. Everything that they teach us here is not just about football. Most of it isn’t even about football,” he said. “Most of it is about being a man, growing up, treating other people right, treating your family right — make sure you protect them — and just being a good person in general.”
NOTE: Temple (4-2, 2-0 District 12-6A) plays at Hewitt Midway (1-5, 1-1) at 7:30 tonight in Panther Stadium.