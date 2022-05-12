AUSTIN — Easton Hammond arrived on the infield at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Thursday morning and found a calming influence near the area reserved for the Class 4A boys high jump. It wasn’t a Lake Belton supporter or a Broncos coach, but a child — the 8-year-old son of a meet official.
“One of the workers had their little kid near us, and I was talking to him about what he does in track,” the Lake Belton junior said. “That helped relax me, and I gave him a fist-bump before every jump.”
Under the watchful gazes of his newfound good-luck charm and the Broncos fans in attendance, Hammond got over the bar on his third attempt at 6 feet, 8 inches to secure the silver medal and become Lake Belton’s first-ever medalist at the UIL track and field state meet.
“It means a lot to have the first one,” said Hammond, who was one of five area medalists in the 4A and 3A field events. “Hopefully next year, I get another one and keep it going.”
Academy senior Chris Preddie took home a pair of medals for the second straight year. Lake Belton junior Layloni Watson racked up the school’s second medal with a bronze in the girls triple jump. Jarrell senior DJ Warren garnered the silver in the 4A boys long jump and Cameron Yoe sophomore Yierra Flemings rallied for the bronze in the 3A girls triple jump.
Preddie, a Texas State signee and four-time state medalist, capped his high school career with a splash in the 3A boys triple jump.
The defending state champion was the overwhelming favorite going in, leaped 48-9¼ on his second attempt of the preliminary round to seize the lead by 2 feet, went a foot farther on his next try and was never challenged. The only thing left to decide was just how long Preddie’s winning mark would measure.
That was decided on the final jump of the competition, when Preddie uncorked a leap of 50-2¾ to finally break the 50-foot barrier — a benchmark of greatness in the high school ranks.
“I’m more proud of the distance than I am the medal,” he said. “I’ve been dreaming about that for a long time. I’ve been telling myself I was going to get it, and I kept coming up short — 49-11, 49-10 and 49-9. I knew I had it in me. I just had to go out there and do it, and I’m really happy it happened.
“I knew I could do it, and I kept putting the work in and putting the practice in. On the last jump, I had to key in and go execute what I know how to do. Every single jump today felt better, and I knew that last one was a good one.”
Preddie, who settled for silver last year in the long jump, began his day by taking another step up the podium with a gold-medal performance that had some early anxious moments.
The top seed in the event scratched on his first two attempts in the preliminary round, took extra precaution to get a measured mark on his third try and went into the finals in last place at 17-10¾.
“Honestly, that last jump of the prelims was my most confident jump. I knew I just needed any mark to get into the finals,” he said. “I jogged up and got into the pit so I could get in the finals and fix whatever I needed to on the runway.”
With one quick adjustment, Preddie leaped 24-3½ on his first jump of the final round to seize the lead by almost a foot, went 24-3¾ on his next attempt and finished 3¾ inches ahead of runner-up Donovan Ramirez of Odessa Compass.
“I have two (starting) marks,” Preddie said. “I was flying on the runway today, so I moved back to my fly marker and took off.”
Next on his radar is his upcoming college career with the Bobcats.
“I give myself a couple of weeks to enjoy this,” he said. “After that, I’ll be back working on my craft.”
Watson, who was eighth last year in the triple jump with a mark of 36-1¼, improved by more than 3 feet and five places this time around.
“Last year, I definitely freaked out when I got here,” she said. “This year, I was more calm and went out there and jumped.”
Watson and Ferris’ Arieanna Jefferson traded places twice in the finals in their battle for the silver and bronze. In the fifth round, Jefferson overtook Watson for second before the Lady Bronco standout immediately took back the spot with a leap of 39 feet. Jefferson seized the silver with a mark of 39-5¾ on her final attempt, but Watson still took home a medal and a personal-record mark of 39-3¼ on her last jump. Midlothian Heritage’s Leah Anderson (40-3¾) won the gold.
“I actually surprised myself. I wanted a PR and I got it. It was amazing,” Watson said.
Warren was the defending champion in the 4A boys long jump, leaped 24-3 on his first try of the prelims and led through four rounds until Somerset’s Tajh Jones went 24-3½ in the fifth round.
Warren couldn’t better his mark on the final two attempts and settled for the silver by just a half-inch but was able to see the big picture in the aftermath.
“I got a second medal and I’m headed to Sam Houston State in the fall for track, so I’m still excited about that,” Warren said before finding a place to stay cool while waiting to run in the 100-meter dash Thursday night.
Flemings had to shake off her disappointment from a fifth-place finish in the morning’s long jump, and then make a late surge to medal in the triple jump in the afternoon before resting up for three events in the evening’s running session.
She climbed the rankings in the triple jump with a final leap of 38-1½ to overtake West’s Makayla Pavelka for the bronze. Goliad’s Kyla Hill (39-1¾) won the gold, and Universal City Randolph’s Briana St. Louis (38-5½) got the silver.
“My marks were off today, but I just had to try my best then put it aside because I still have three more events,” Flemings said.
Hammond was one of four jumpers left when the bar moved to 6-7. Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls and Paris’ Jaelyn Lee cleared it on their first tries. Vernon’s Kameron Pyler missed on three jumps, and Hammond was down to his final attempt to guarantee himself a medal.
“I knew I needed it because Coach told me. He said, ‘Hey, get on the podium. Go get a medal,” said Hammond, who finished seventh in the discus in the afternoon.
The Broncos’ multi-sport standout did as he was told. Hammond and Nuckolls then cleared 6-8 on their third attempts while Lee failed to get over the bar, and — after neither cleared 6-9 — Nuckolls claimed the gold on number of misses, and Hammond received the silver.
“I was a little nervous, but I was just excited to be here representing my school and having fun,” said Hammond, who cleared 6-9 last month to win the 4A Region III title. “I wasn’t expecting 6-9 this year. That beat my coach’s record, and that’s all I was looking for.”
Lake Belton high jump coach Zane Johnston confirmed that his pupil had surpassed him.
“At regionals, he was more excited about beating my record than he was about advancing to state. I had been hanging that over his head for a while,” Johnston said.
Hammond no longer has his coach’s mark hanging over his head, and he has Lake Belton’s first state meet medal hanging around his neck.