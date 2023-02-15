TC Lady Leopards vs Ranger

Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

Temple College’s Erika Suarez drills a 3-pointer over Ranger’s Chloe Malone during the Lady Leopards’ 70-57 loss Wednesday.

Temple College’s basketball teams had objectives Wednesday night of improving their standings in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference but neither found the path toward that endeavor during a doubleheader against Ranger at TC Gym.

jweaver@tdtnews.com