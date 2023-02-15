Temple College’s basketball teams had objectives Wednesday night of improving their standings in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference but neither found the path toward that endeavor during a doubleheader against Ranger at TC Gym.
First, the Lady Rangers pulled away from the Lady Leopards in the third quarter for a 70-57 victory then the Rangers held off the Leopards 96-90.
MEN
Ranger (20-6, 8-2), which entered the night tied for first with McLennan, led by as much as 14 in the first half before holding a 48-39 advantage at halftime.
Anthony Scott’s second 3-pointer of the second half put Temple College (17-8, 4-5) within 55-52 at the 15:35 mark. The Rangers, though, used a 12-0 run to regain control and had a buffer as big as 17 that was enough to fend off the Leopards’ best catch-up efforts.
Mykell Robinson scored 31 points for Ranger, which also got 18 from Tayton Conerway, 17 from Shay Davis and 13 from B.J. Comer.
Adrian Cohen posted 19 of his team-high 22 points in the second half for the Leopards, who entered tied for fourth and have lost three in a row. Kino Thompson delivered 19 points, Scott 17 and John Muhammad 15.
Ranger also defeated Temple College, 80-70, on Jan. 18. The Leopards play again Saturday at Southwestern Christian College.
WOMEN
When TC and Ranger played Jan. 18, the Lady Rangers edged the Lady Leopards 58-55, and Wednesday night’s rematch wasn’t separated by more than five points until the third quarter when the visitors went on a 10-0 run to close the period and didn’t trail again in picking up the season sweep that broke a tie for fifth in the NTJCAC.
Temple College (12-12, 4-7) had to play the second half without versatile sophomore spark plug Leilani Wimbish-Gay, who was injured late in the second quarter when TC had a five-point advantage.
“Anytime last year’s conference freshman of the year goes out, obviously, it’s a hurt. But, we have other kids that can step up,” TC coach Amber Taylor said.
The Lady Leopards were up 36-32 with about 4 minutes left in the third when the Lady Rangers (11-14, 5-6) began their game-changing charge.
TC got within eight twice down the stretch of the fourth but never closer.
“We just kind of lost our identity a little bit and started making some uncharacteristic mistakes, and it was just a battle from there,” Taylor said.
Chloe Malone had 14 of her game-high 19 points in the second half, when Ranger heated up to 48 percent from the field after shooting 31 percent in the first half. Kayla Peoples added 14 points, Keaudra Kelly 13, Emily Vidal 12, and Temple High product Krista Gwyn produced two points.
Imani Mitchell scored her team-high 10 points in the second half for TC, which shot 32.8 percent from the floor overall. Evelyn Lorenzo, Camille Pritchard and Wimbish-Gay chipped in eight points apiece.
The Lady Leopards didn’t trail in the first half after Erika Suarez made a 3-pointer at the 4:10 mark of the opening quarter but they never had a lead larger than five points through a physical 20 minutes.
TC shot 13-of-37 (35 percent) from the field in the first half to Ranger’s 9-of-29.
Lorenzo posted six points in the first quarter, including a layup that gave the Lady Leopards their 15-12 edge after 10 minutes.
Wimbish-Gay had six of her eight points in the second quarter before the injury on a drive to the basket — on which she was fouled — led to her exit with 56 seconds left before halftime. Kyiah Hicks entered for Wimbish-Gay and made both free throws to put TC ahead 28-23.
Vidal converted two free throws for Ranger before Pritchard’s putback as time expired lifted the Lady Leopards back in front by five, 30-25, at halftime.