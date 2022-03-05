Jenna Brazeal endured what scores of massively successful high school athletes have gone through once they reach the collegiate level — frustration.
Brazeal accumulated medals galore at Academy — she won the Class 3A state cross country title twice, the 1,600 meters twice and medaled in the 800 meters all four years — but the accolades didn’t come so easy once she exchanged her Lady Bumblebees gear for Tarleton State Texans togs.
“I came here expecting to shatter all of my personal records from high school,” said Brazeal, now a Tarleton junior and team captain as voted on by her teammates. “Until this year, I hadn’t broken any of my records from high school. I was disappointed in myself. I worked hard, but I wasn’t any better than I was in high school.
“I was training a lot more than in high school so you would think I would perform better,” she added. “I did plateau. I got into a slump, and I didn’t know if I would be able to do this.”
Then along came the winter season and the Western Athletic Conference Indoor Championships in Albuquerque two weeks ago.
Brazeal obliterated her own indoor Tarleton record in the 800 by 5 seconds in a time of 2 minutes, 12.65 seconds. Despite having a shortened indoor season because of illness, her performance validated the work she had put in and provided much-desired confidence and momentum going into the upcoming outdoor season.
“I’m just ready to move on and get back to my old self,” Brazeal said. “It was all so mental.”
Of course, it’s not as if Brazeal’s first two years in Stephenville were a wash. Her resume is still plenty full and plenty impressive. As a freshman she set indoor school records in the 800 and 1,000 as well as winning the Lone Star Conference title in the mile and as part of the distance medley relay team. Last year she took seventh at the WAC Championships in the 800 in a school record time of 2:15.21 and placed in other invitational meets. Her goals are to eclipse the 2:10 mark in the 800 and finish in the WAC’s top five in the 1,500.
“Since coming to Tarleton I’ve transitioned more to running for the team,” she said. “At this level, everybody wants it as bad as you do. It’s also important to run for yourself.”
Certainly, the move from being a dominant runner at the 3A level to the collegiate level is significant. Tarleton’s program was adjusting with her, moving from NCAA Division II to Division I since Brazeal’s arrival. The mindset of expecting to finish on the medal stand each week to battling to make the finals is a stark difference for a young runner.
“As a collegiate coach, we deal with the expectations of high school athletes all the time,” Tarleton interim head coach Clay Holland said. “It’s not about wins and losses, but it’s about the process to have a good day, to a good week to a good season, understanding that it could become a conference championship or national championship. It’s the small details.
“(Brazeal’s) approach away from the track speaks to who she is and her desire to be great,” he continued. “To think about how much she cut her time for the indoors, with the potential to be even better in the 800 and 1,500 going forward. It’s a great message to the team as a whole to go through struggles, but still stay confident.”
Even though Stephenville is 100 miles away from Little River-Academy, Brazeal is surrounded by teammates whose hometowns are just 20 or 30 miles away.
Other area Tarleton women’s athletes include sprinters Anayah Copeland and Taniyah Horn of Copperas Cove and Harker Heights, respectively, Belton distance runner Jordan Jones and Killeen Ellison thrower Katina Stephens.
On the men’s side, the Texans roster includes Gatesville distance runner Riley McClure, hurdlers Justin Raines of Cove, Sullivan Sanders of Ellison, Brady Sisneroz of Rogers and Joey Ortiz-Martinez of Killeen. The Texans also feature Troy’s multi-event athlete Ben Presley, Holland middle-distance runner Bailey Smotek, and sprinters Mikel Stone and Reid Vincent of Heights and Salado, respectively.
Raines was named the outstanding freshman athlete at the WAC Indoor Championships after winning the 60 meters in a school record 6.71 seconds and taking third in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.01 seconds.
Tarleton’s size and location appear to be attractive to local track athletes.
“There are great athletes in that area,” Holland said. “It’s a good location for them and good fit for them.”
Having so many athletes who hail nearby to Brazeal’s Little River-Academy stomping grounds provides additional support.
“It’s good to see some familiar people,” Brazeal, a sports management major, said. “They know that I might not be doing my best, but they know what I can do and they believe in you.”
Re-establishing a belief in her ability will no doubt enhance the prospects of the last half of her college career.
“A lot of running is a mental game,” she said. “You don’t have to be winning every time. In high school I wanted to be winning every time, but now you have to set realistic goals. Hopefully I will win again.”