SAN ANTONIO — Locked in a close battle through the first 28½ minutes Friday evening, Mary Hardin-Baylor used a 40-second stretch late in the third quarter to shake free and advance to the second round of the women’s NCAA Division III Tournament for the second straight year.
Six successive points by Brooke Elliott and a bucket by Ke’Aunna Johnson in a span of three trips down the floor ignited UMHB, and the Lady Crusaders were off and running on their way to a 78-63 first-round victory over Austin College at William H. Bell Athletic Center.
The rapid, eight-point surge in the waning moments of the third turned a five-point lead into an advantage that stayed in double digits for the rest of the game as UMHB (25-4) moved on to face Texas-Dallas at 7 p.m. today for a spot in the Sweet 16.
“Coach told me at halftime, ‘You have to get your head in the game,’” said Elliott, a junior guard who drained a 3-pointer and made three free throws on back-to-back possessions to give the Lady Crusaders some breathing room. “I adjusted and just tried to play strong for my team in the second half.”
The start of the second half was a nightmare for the Roos (23-5), who were 2-of-10 from the floor and committed six turnovers in the third after being down only 32-30 at halftime.
“Credit to Mary Hardin-Baylor. They did a great job defending today,” said AC coach Michelle Filander, whose team beat UMHB 70-61 in late December but shot only 33 percent (21-of-63) in the rematch. “They weren’t going to give us anything easy. The shots we did work to get we weren’t unhappy with. They just didn’t fall.”
Both teams were tight early, and UMHB was the first to find its footing. A’Lexiss Benton sandwiched a 3-pointer and a layup around Alicia Blackwell’s cutting basket to give the Lady Crusaders’ a 22-14 lead — their largest of the first half — in the final half-minute of the opening quarter.
But UMHB started spitting out turnovers, and AC began getting better looks as the Roos went on a 9-2 run for a 27-26 advantage midway through the second period. Blackwell got the Lady Crusaders back on track by scoring their final six points of the half, including a pull-up jumper with 29 seconds to go that sent UMHB into intermission with a two-point lead.
The Lady Crusaders were up 10 at the end of the third and led by as many as 18 points with 4½ minutes remaining. AC made five 3s down the stretch, but UMHB sealed the result from the free throw line.
“I’m never worried about our offense, but defensively we needed to be more disciplined on the ball in the second half and we were,” UMHB coach Mark Morefield said. “We had more of a sense of urgency and intensity in the second half.”
Ann Savage scored a game-high 21 points for the Roos, who got 12 from Ally Longaker and 10 from Sarah Gwin.
Blackwell finished with a team-high 15, and Elliott and Allaira Jones added 14 apiece for the Lady Crusaders, who shot 47 percent (27-of-57) overall.
“We kept our composure,” said Blackwell, a senior guard who was 6-of-10 from the field and dished out a game-high six assists. “I never felt like they really pushed us, so I was able to stay really calm for the whole game.”
Unfortunately for the Lady Crusaders, they may be without the program’s all-time leading scorer for at least the second round. Senior guard Hannah Holt drove to the basket for the last of her nine points with 2:02 remaining, fell immediately to the floor and began screaming while clutching her right knee. She was carried off the court and there was no word on her condition by press time.
“We have a deep bench,” Blackwell said. “Her getting hurt will put more on the starters, but we still have the rest of our team to provide a spark.”