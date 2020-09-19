Ryan Turley, Andrew Lange and their Central Texas Christian teammates weren’t going to sit around and wait. So through the unknown that gripped April and May as the coronavirus pandemic mostly paralyzed everyday functionality, the Lions organized socially distant workouts during which they utilized local parks’ terrain for their benefit.
Sixth-year head coach Jeremy Calahan was pleased to hear of his players’ proactive approach, and said Tuesday he thinks that those actions were the first signs of what could be a special season at CTCS, a private program that plays under the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools umbrella.
“They started to get together, running hills — with some parent chaperones — and doing their own thing. Of course, we didn’t have any control over what they were doing, but it really called them to step up early. They took control. The kids had to take some ownership. They took the initiative to hold each other accountable,” said Calahan, whose playoff-qualifying team from 2019 finished 5-6. “Then TAPPS allowed us to open up June 8 and when we did, it just carried over into the summer. We had our best-attended summer we’ve ever had. So, that early call to leadership has just carried over.”
And with helmets going on two weeks ago, pads last week, plus a scrimmage over the weekend, there’s no reason to hit the brakes.
“We’ve been putting in as much work as we could during this crazy time and now we’re just ready to go,” said Lange, a junior receiver and defensive back who also will see time at running back this season.
The Lions have an eight-game schedule ahead of them, four non-district contests — starting with their season opener Friday at Weatherford Christian — and four District 3-IV matchups.
“We’re poised to have a really great year just because of that leadership piece,” Calahan said. “It’s a really special group and I truly believe that if we are healthy in the games we need to be, we’re going to have a great year.”
Who’s back
CTCS put up solid numbers across the board in 2019. The Lions averaged 351.9 yards per game while rushing for 3,088 yards. Defensively, CTCS ranked third in the area by surrendering 277.7 yards an outing.
Plenty of the key pieces on both sides of the ball are back, including Charlie Hudson, who led the Lions with 1,388 yards and 19 TDs rushing. Turley added 761 yards and eight TDs on the ground. Isaiah DuMont returns at receiver, and Connor Ling is back after recording 14 sacks from his linebacker spot. Ling, like Lange, also will get a share of carries this season.
Leading the way up front is 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman Tim Marwitz, who’s garnered the attention of college scouts at every level.
“We’ve been working all summer, doing what we can,” Turley said. “When we’ve been allowed on the field, we’ve been here. When we weren’t allowed to be with the coaches, we were at the parks working as a team. I mean, we’re ready.”
Quarterback situation
There were some questions after last season about who would be under center for the Lions for the 2020 campaign after Carter Smith — who took over during the 2019 season following an injury and fared well as a freshman — moved out of the area.
As fate would have it, junior Alec Gonzales, who attended CTCS in middle school before moving with his military family, arrived back on campus to assume the signal caller role. Gonzales’ presence is not only a boon for CTCS’ offense as a whole, but a welcome addition for Turley.
“For me, it’s a big plus because I was going to have to play quarterback,” Turley said with a laugh. “So him, being able to step up, he has such a natural ability for quarterback.”