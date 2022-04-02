In the final tune-up before the District 12-6A meet, Temple’s track and field teams staked their claims as league title contenders with strong performances Friday in the Temple Relays at Wildcat Stadium.
The Tem-Cats racked up a dozen podium finishes on their way to a meet-best 140 points, beating runner-up Bryan by 48 points for the girls team title.
On the boys side, the Wildcats took home medals in six events and totaled 100.5 points, finishing second behind Killeen Shoemaker’s 110.83.
Ali Mack anchored the Tem-Cats with two individual gold medals and a silver. She crossed the finish line in 13.85 seconds to win the 100-meter hurdles by more than a half-second and soared 18 feet, 7¼ inches to win the long jump by more than a foot. She also finished second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.67.
Allison Vaden headlined Temple’s medals sweep in the pole vault by clearing the bar at 9-3 to edge teammates Addison King (9-0) and Chloe Prentiss (8-6), and Claire Little secured the gold in the discus with a throw of 98-10.
The Tem-Cats’ other medalists were Sidney Johnson in the 200 (silver, 25.04), Lyric Biggiers in the 400 (bronze, 1:00.40), Saniyah Richardson in the long jump (bronze, 17-6¼) and their 4x200 (silver, 1:45.53) and 4x400 (silver, 4:08.52) relay teams.
Tyson Tamez was the Wildcats’ lone gold medalist, pulling away in the homestretch of the 800 to beat Killeen Ellison’s Aaron Crittenden to the wire by a half-second with a time of 1:53.36. Tamez also finished third in the 1,600 in 4:32.94, two spots behind Crittenden (4:24.90).
The Wildcats’ other medalists were Tr’Darius Taylor in the 100 (bronze, 10.69), Angel Torres-Perez in the pole vault (bronze, 12-6), Jeremiah Mungia (silver, 134-7) and Tommy Torres (bronze, 127-11) in the discus and their 4x200 relay quartet (silver, 1:29.87).
Temple’s teams now turn their focus toward the 12-6A meet April 11 and 13 at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen.
Temple Relays
Friday’s results at Wildcat Stadium:
BOYS
Team — 1. Killeen Shoemaker, 110.83; 2. Temple, 100.5; 3. Hewitt Midway, 89.33; 4. Burleson, 86; 5. Killeen Ellison, 78; 6. Manor, 67; 7. Bryan, 44; 8. Waco, 22.33; 9. Copperas Cove, 20.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Baltazar, Burleson, 55-8; 2. Tibbs, Shoemaker, 47-6; 3. Ealoms, Bryan, 45-9; 4. Pinnock, Ellison, 45-8; 5. Brown, Temple, 44-8; 6. (tie) Amos, Waco and Williams, Midway and Martin, Shoemaker, 44-7.
Discus — 1. Ealoms, Bryan, 165-11; 2. Mungia, Temple, 134-7; 3. Torres, Temple, 127-11; 4. Pinnock, Ellison, 127-1; 5. Martin, Shoemaker, 124-4; 6. Longoria-Gonzalez, Midway, 121-9.
Long jump — 1. Gargar, Midway, 21-8; 2. Caldwell, Shoemaker, 21-2¾; 3. Davis, Waco, 20-11¾; 4. Moreland, Temple, 20-11½; 5. Strebeck, Burleson, 20-8; 6. Levingston, Waco, 20-7.
Triple jump — 1. Gulley, Midway, 43-3; 2. Donnell, Cove, 43-1½; 3. Davis, Waco, 42-2¼; 4. Mayo, Ellison, 42-0; 5. Moreland, Temple, 41-7½; 6. Anderson, Waco, 41-6.
High jump — 1. Strebeck, Burleson, 6-4; 2. Alexander, Shoemaker, 6-4; 3. Wright, Bryan, 6-0; 4. Burgess, Shoemaker, 6-0; 5. Smith, Cove, 6-0; 6. (tie) Williams, Temple and Gonzales, Shoemaker, 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Williams, Burleson, 15-0; 2. Parks, Burleson, 13-0; 3. Torres-Perez, Temple, 12-6; 4. Robinson, Temple, 12-6; 5. Smith, Midway, 12-0; 6. Cantrell, Midway, 11-6.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Tarter, Midway, 9:54.75; 2. Powers, Midway, 10:23.66; 3. Garcia, Burleson, 10:29.43; 4. Lehman, Midway, 10:30.60; 5. Carranza, Ellison, 10:38.45; 6. Alexander, Temple, 10:48.14.
4x100 relay — 1. Shoemaker, 41.19; 2. Manor, 41.47; 3. Ellison, 41.77; 4. Temple, 42.42; 5. Midway, 42.73; 6. Burleson, 42.97.
800 — 1. Tamez, Temple, 1:53.36; 2. Crittenden, Ellison, 1:53.86; 3. Prosser, Manor, 1:58.78; 4. Soto, Temple, 1:59.78; 5. King, Ellison, 2:00.44; 6. Wilkerson, Shoemaker, 2:05.11.
110 hurdles — 1. Wright, Bryan, 15.58; 2. Glass, Cove, 15.67; 3. Reed, Burleson, 15.77; 4. Chambers, Bryan, 15.85; 5. Chaquette, Ellison, 16.00; 6. Segrest, Shoemaker, 16.22.
100 — 1. Nwabuko, Manor, 10.46; 2. Gargar, Midway, 10.61; 3. Taylor, Temple, 10.69; 4. McGee, Ellison, 10.77; 5. Ford, Burleson, 10.82; 6. Hicks, Shoemaker, 10.82.
4x200 relay — 1. Shoemaker, 1:26.56; 2. Temple, 1:29.87; 3. Burleson, 1:32.89; 4. Waco, 1:37.53; 5. Midway, 1:37.76.
400 — 1. Stinson, Shoemaker, 51.04; 2. Bell, Ellison, 51.27; 3. Green, Manor, 51.48; 4. Tamez, Temple, 51.96; 5. Rundles, Burleson, 51.99; 6. Cater, Manor, 52.31.
300 hurdles — 1. Reed, Burleson, 40.98; 2. Chambers, Bryan, 42.43; 3. King, Shoemaker, 42.87; 4. Prewitt, Midway, 43.08; 5. Holden, Cove, 43.43; 6. Bedford, Midway, 43.73.
200 — 1. Nwabuko, Manor, 21.46; 2. Gargar, Midway, 22.01; 3. Harris, Manor, 22.13; 4. Thomas, Temple, 22.31; 5. Debrow, Ellison, 22.58; 6. Stinson, Shoemaker, 22.63.
1,600 — 1. Crittenden, Ellison, 4:24.90; 2. Tarter, Midway, 4:30.86; 3. Tamez, Temple, 4:32.94; 4. Garcia, Burleson, 4:38.70; 5. Powers, Midway, 4:39.31; 6. Soto, Temple, 4:44.31.
4x400 relay — 1. Shoemaker, 3:22.92; 2. Ellison, 3:25.52; 3. Manor, 3:31.31; 4. Temple, 3:35.99; 5. Midway, 3:44.33; 6. Burleson, 3:46.79.
GIRLS
Team — 1. Temple, 140; 2. Bryan, 92; 3. Killeen Ellison, 72; 4. Killeen Shoemaker, 71; 5. Burleson, 63; 6. Austin St. Dominic Savio, 62; 7. Copperas cove, 44; 8. Hewitt Midway, 28; 9. Manor, 20; 10. Colegio Motolinia, 18; 11. Waco, 10.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Davis, Waco, 37-0; 2. Toala, Cove, 36-5½; 3. Rogers, Shoemaker, 35-11; 4. Kurtwood, Temple, 34-10½; 5. Millett, Ellison, 34-10; 6. Dunning, Temple, 31-8½.
Discus — 1. Little, Temple, 98-10; 2. Toala, Cove, 98-5; 3. Daniels, Shoemaker, 92-5; 4. Dunning, Temple, 92-2; 5. Micus, Midway, 90-11; 6. Harpole, Midway, 90-7.
Long jump — 1. Mack, Temple, 18-7¼; 2. Wells, Bryan, 17-6½; 3. Richardson, Temple, 17-6¼; 4. Spiller, Ellison, 17-4; 5. Edwin, Shoemaker, 17-3; 6. Moss, Cove, 17-2.
Triple jump — 1. Evans, Burleson, 38-5¼; 2. Adkins, Bryan, 36-8¼; 3. Brown, Ellison, 35-5; 4. Tanner, Shoemaker, 34-5½; 5. Gaston, Cove, 34-4¾; 6. Smith, Midway, 34-3¾.
High jump — 1. Gonzalez, Shoemaker, 5-6; 2. Nunsant, Burleson, 5-2; 3. (tie) Gaston, Cove and Smith, Midway, 5-0; 5. Johnson, Bryan, 5-0; 6. (tie) Mack, Temple and Holley, Temple, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Vaden, Temple, 9-3; 2. King, Temple, 9-0; 3. Prentiss, Temple, 8-6; 4. Goff, Midway, 8-0; 5. Todaro, Bryan, 8-0; 6. Smith, Burleson, 8-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Hunting, Shoemaker, 12:54.58; 2. Kane, Burleson, 13:13.11; 3. Dombrowski, Ellison, 13:43.01; 4. Terry, Temple, 13:56.41; 5. Seibert, Ellison, 14:06.80; 6. Woods, Midway, 14:15.01.
4x100 relay — 1. Bryan, 49.32; 2. Cove, 49.82; 3. Midway, 49.97; 4. Ellison, 50.11; 5. Burleson, 50.11; 6. Shoemaker, 50.14.
800 — 1. Evans, Burleson, 2:23.58; 2. Harvey, Ellison, 2:26.49; 3. Robinson, Shoemaker, 2:34.16; 4. Townsend, Temple, 2:37.54; 5. Poole, Midway, 2:38.74; 6. Gomez, Ellison, 2:41.72.
100 hurdles — 1. Mack, Temple, 13.85; 2. Adkins, Bryan, 14.36; 3. Kolenda, Savio, 15.18; 4. Howard, Ellison, 15.86; 5. Holmes, Temple, 16.46; 6. Strayhorn, Ellison, 16.69.
100 — 1. Ridriguez-Edjarque, Motolinia, 12.01; 2. Jones, Burleson, 12.60; 3. Showemimo, Manor, 12.64; 4. Gafford, Bryan, 12.68; 5. Edwin, Shoemaker, 12.68; 6. Moss, Cove, 13.00.
4x200 relay — 1. Bryan, 1:41.80; 2. Temple, 1:45.53; 3. Manor, 1:46.31; 4. Burleson, 1:46.53; 5. Ellison, 1:46.86; 6. Cove, 1:49.09.
400 — 1. Murphy, Savio, 55.85; 2. Gibbs, Savio, 59.43; 3. Biggiers, Temple, 1:00.40; 4. Lee, Shoemaker, 1:00.74; 5. Harvey, Ellison, 1:00.87; 6. Nunsant, Burleson, 1:01.15.
300 hurdles — 1. Adkins, Bryan, 43.41; 2. Mack, Temple, 43.67; 3. Cook, Savio, 47.83; 4. Ramirez, Bryan, 49.05; 5. Minor, Temple, 49.30; 6. Tanner, Shoemaker, 50.21.
200 — 1. Wilson, Savio, 23.88; 2. Ridriguez-Edjarque, Motolinia, 24.74; 3. Johnson, Temple, 25.04; 4. Richardson, Temple, 25.85; 5. Kolenda, Savio, 25.90; 6. Thorpe, Cove, 25.95.
1,600 — 1. Hunting, Shoemaker, 5:59.27; 2. Dombrowski, Ellison, 6:06.45; 3. Williamson, Bryan, 6:09.03; 4. Seibert, Ellison, 6:13.03; 5. Terry, Temple, 6:14.44; 6. Kane, Burleson, 6:14.50.
4x400 relay — 1. Savio, 3:59.55; 2. Temple, 4:08.52; 3. Ellison, 4:11.27; 4. Shoemaker, 4:15.90; 5. Burleson, 4:17.84; 6. Manor, 4:18.90.