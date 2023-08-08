Temple-Gatesville vball

Temple’s Dawn Smith (15) and Claire Little defend an attack by Gatesville’s Anna McPherson in the Tem-Cats’ loss Tuesday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

Temple rallied to even its season-opening match against Gatesville then had sights zeroed in on another comeback during the following set, but the Lady Hornets staved off that attempt and ultimately closed out a competitive non-district matchup 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-12 on Tuesday night inside Wildcat Gym.

jweaver@tdtnews.com