Baylor’s rise to the top of the men’s college basketball world — the 22-game winning streak, including the first 12 games of the Big 12 Conference schedule after Saturday’s win over West Virginia — has researchers scouring through old records to find the last time the Bears did anything like this before.
With regard to the impressive conference start, it was all the way back in 1948 when the Bears won their first 10 Southwest Conference games en route to an 11-1 record with only one stumble against Texas in Austin. That same team advanced to the national championship game before losing to Kentucky.
The thread is thin, but that string has its roots in Temple.
Bill Henderson was Baylor’s basketball coach then. Twenty years prior, Henderson led the Temple Wildcats to their first sanctioned state championship of any kind, though Henderson hardly acknowledged the fact.
Henderson took over for Rusty Russell as the Wildcats’ football and basketball coach in 1927 and the next spring led the Temple cagers to a state title with an asterisk. Austin defeated Temple 33-13 in that title game, but Austin was later disqualified for using an ineligible player. The championship trophy still resides with Temple, but in an interview almost 50 years later Henderson only said they lost.
After the 1930-31 school year, Henderson was unceremoniously let go in a bitter bit of city politics to make way for George “Red” Forehand, who guided the Wildcats to the undisputed 1932 state basketball title.
Before he left to become the basketball coach at Waco High and eventually Baylor, Henderson converted a sophomore named Sam Baugh into a quarterback. He also was largely responsible for Baugh leaving Temple to rejoin his parents in Sweetwater, telling a sports writer friend of his there about this burgeoning talent who was staying with his grandparents in order to remain at Temple High. It worked, reuniting Baugh with his parents and getting him out of the district with Waco High.
If Henderson hadn’t been ousted from Temple he might never have wound up at Baylor where he set every significant basketball coaching record there until Scott Drew came along.
————
Two Rogers natives who have traveled extensively to pursue their professional careers are returning to a Texas base of operations.
Taylor Jungmann, who pitched the Eagles to the 2007 Class 2A baseball championship, signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. The 30-year-old Jungmann went on to a stellar career at Texas before eventually reaching the majors with the Milwaukee Brewers, going 9-13 over parts of three seasons. Jungmann spent the last two seasons pitching in Japan for the Yomiuri Giants, with whom he went a combined 6-5 with a 4.86 ERA.
Jonathan Bane has signed to play for the Frisco Fighters, a new franchise in the Indoor Football League. The 28-year-old quarterback who played for both Rogers and Temple, is joining his ninth indoor franchise. Last season, he led the Jacksonville Sharks to the National Arena League championship.
————
When former Temple Tem-Cats star and Temple College softball coach Kristen Zaleski left the Lady Leopards to become the head coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi of the Southland Conference, she took a little bit of Central Texas with her.
On her Islanders roster is junior outfielder Kennedy Jimenez, who was a key player on both Academy’s 2017 Class 3A state title team as well as Zaleski’s Lady Leopards’ 2018 national championship squad. Jimenez will have Bell County company in freshman first baseman Caleigh Robinson of Belton. Despite being one of the Lady Tigers’ most consistent and prolific hitters with a power stroke for four years, Robinson wasn’t highly recruited. Nevertheless, Robinson should fit in nicely for Zaleski’s team.
It’s not only those two locals. Zaleski also brought along former Lady Leopards Tiare Lee, Daisy Gonzales, Skye Koehl and Tiler Noyola to play for her team. Zaleski also hired former Rogers, Temple College and Texas State pitcher Paige Williams as her assistant coach.
Don’t be surprised if more Division I level-caliber softball players from Central Texas adjust their sights toward the coast to continue their careers.