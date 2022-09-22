Just a single second separated Temple’s Tyson Tamez and Belton’s Clayton Oaks, who finished first and second, respectively, in a frantic finish of the 5A-6A boys race at Lake Belton’s Bronco Invitational on Thursday at Crossroads Park.
Tamez’s run of 16 minutes, 41 seconds bested Oaks at 16:42, who edged teammate Briac Ybanez in third at 16:44.7.
The Wildcats took five of the next six spots to power their way to the team win, followed by Belton and Lake Belton in second and third, respectively.
Xavier Tools (fourth, 17:18.6), Anthony Soto (fifth, 17:28.4), Mateo Lopez (sixth, 17:37.6), La’Ron Alexander (eighth, 17:46.5) and Dominick Montalbo (ninth, 17:55.6) rounded out the Wildcats’ top-10 finishers.
Izaiah Rodriguez finished 13th with a time of 18:17.3 to pave the way for the host Broncos.
In the 1A-4A division, Rockdale’s Jesus Bocanegra turned in a time of 16:35.2 to capture first place and help his team to the title. Teammates Yovanney Delgadillo (fifth, 17:53.8) and Cristo Hernandez (eighth, 18:12.5) also notched top-10 spots.
Bruce Reed’s run of 18:05.9 placed seventh for Holy Trinity Catholic while Mason Dotson (18:25.9) finished ninth for Jarrell. Central Texas Christian was paced by Luke Chiles (18:52.2) in 14th place.
In girls action, Belton’s Olivia Brillhart posted a time of 19:44.4 to earn second place behind Ella Perry, of Harker Heights, whose 18:52.3 was tops in the 5A-6A bracket.
The Lady Tigers also got top-10 times from Reyna Trevino (sixth, 21:57.4) and Liliana Nelson (eighth, 22:05.9) to win the team title.
Kate Henn notched a 22:01.2 to rank seventh and lead Lake Belton’s finishers.
Kailynn Denney (20:35.4), of Harker Heights, snagged third. Temple’s leading placer was Sofia Garcia, whose 22:24.9 registered ninth.
In the 1A-4A division, Holy Trinity Catholic’s Kate Boone won the gold with a finish of 12:21.5 in the 2-mile race.
Salado, led by Madyson Rosamond (13:51) in ninth, captured the team win.