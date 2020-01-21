BELTON — If goals were the key ingredients in some sort of secret potion that kept people warm, Belton would’ve made a bunch of bundled-up fans feel as though they were sent on a majestic journey to Hawaii.
Alas, no such magical concoction exists and nobody actually left Wilson-Kerzee Field on a chilly Tuesday night. However, the Lady Tigers still soared, tallying at a frequent-flyer rate en route to a 10-1 victory over Killeen Shoemaker.
“Can’t ever complain about a win,” said Belton coach Oscar Bersoza, who got a good look at essentially his entire roster after substituting almost as often as goals were produced. “Obviously, we’re not a finished product and there’s stuff we need to work on. But, all in all, we did well. We did a good job moving the ball.”
Belton (5-2-3), the defending District 12-6A champion, improved to 3-0 in league play after its most lopsided win of the young season. The 10 goals over the 80-minute encounter amounted to one every 8 minutes, and the onslaught took off almost immediately.
Abby Lucksinger netted the first of her two first-half goals 59 seconds into the contest, and the Lady Tigers didn’t look back.
Kirsten Bush, who scored to make it 3-0 and 4-0 about 3 minutes apart, and Evie Nix also scored twice in the first half that ended with the Lady Tigers up 7-0. Those seven were recorded in the first 21 minutes, and Belton spent the rest of the half content with connecting high-percentage passes through the midfield and controlling possession.
Lucksinger’s opening marker was set up by Rachel Mahan, whose feed highlighted a trio of nifty assists in the first half. Lucksinger turned helper on Nix’s initial goal, sliding a cross through traffic and onto Nix’s foot for 2-0.
About 5 minutes after Makenna Morrow made it 6-0, Sara Navarro placed a perfect cross into the run of Nix on the doorstep to push the advantage to 7-0.
“We talked this week about having better scoring opportunities. We looked at our shot chart for the last eight games and a lot of it was from outside the (penalty box),” Bersoza said. “So, we’ve been trying to get to the end line a little bit more — just working on that.”
Abby Ponder doubled up in the second half, scoring in the 44th and 51st minutes with assists from Natalie Thomson and Allie Angell. Ponder’s first arrived some 30 seconds after she had a shot bounce off the right post and ricochet away.
Briana Robles made the most of Shoemaker’s lone shot on target and put the Lady Grey Wolves — who got nine saves by Kaylyn Kragie — on the board in the 58th minute. The Lady Tigers (21 shots on goal in all), though, restored their nine-goal cushion 4 minutes later when Scarlett Gott received a simple pass from Angell and didn’t miss from 12 yards away in the 62nd.
Belton now will try to ride its momentum into a rivalry clash with Temple at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.