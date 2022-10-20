If there is something the Temple Wildcats need during the course of a game, odds are that brothers Steven Jackson III and Lezlie Jackson would be more than willing to volunteer their services.
Cover a receiver one-on-one — out on an island as cornerbacks like to describe it. Spark the offense with a couple carries at running back. Senior Steven Jackson is on board.
Affect the field-position battle on special teams. Cleanly field a pop-up kickoff to prevent the opposing team from stealing an extra possession. Sophomore Lezlie Jackson is locked in for it.
“They have probably one of the strongest bonds I’ve seen. They do a good job looking out for each other, and they are definitely cut from the same cloth. They are both hard-workers and have that mentality that they are going to do whatever it takes to be the best player they can be for the team,” Temple special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach Mike Jones said.
“On game day, they both bring an intensity that I appreciate and feed off of and that the rest of the team feeds off of. They have a very strong energy on game day that is just infectious. They really do.”
Their personalities are just as catching off the field, marked by nearly identical smiles and laid-back demeanors that are infused with jovial, upbeat antics.
It’s no wonder Lezlie sometimes is referred to as “Little Steve” or the term twins often gets tossed about between coaches and teammates.
“Those two, they are the same human being,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said.
Steven has 33 tackles and eight pass break-ups on defense and two touchdowns rushing as a change-of-pace back, while Lezlie is credited with a pair of blocked punts, including one that was recovered and returned for a touchdown by fellow sophomore Christian Tutson against College Station in Week 3.
“Steve is very, very versatile and a very gifted athlete. He had an interception taken away from him against Midway, which was horse ... you know. But, he can also tote the rock. Has good burst. Has good vision,” Stewart said. “Lezlie is a buzz saw. He’s only got one speed and it’s ‘On’ — click. He can play cornerback, running back, receiver. He’s a little-bitty dude but he can freakin’ roll. He’s a thousand-mile-an-hour guy all the time.”
They likely will produce plenty more highlights as the playoff-bound Wildcats (6-2, 4-0 District 12-6A) continue their campaign, first with a league showdown against Harker Heights (6-1, 3-0) at 7:30 tonight in Leo Buckley Stadium, then beyond.
But this season will go down as one to remember for more than their final statistics because of the unique, winding road that eventually led to the siblings’ opportunity to suit up as Temple teammates for one year.
“That’s really my twin. That’s how I think of it. I’ve always wanted to be like him. He’s a good older brother to me and a good inspiration,” Lezlie said. “I like having him around. It’s like my best friend and my brother.”
While they spent a number of their formative years in Temple, there were some location changes — in state and out — along the way, as there can be when large families are involved.
Most recently, Steven moved back to Temple in the spring to live with his mom and three brothers (Lezlie and two younger), after two years at Troy High School while staying with his grandma, sparking a reunion on the football field for the first time in a long time.
“It’s a cool experience, especially since it’s my last year. We play based off each other. We help each other out,” Steven said. “We basically have each other’s back.”
That, in and of itself, is nothing new. They’ve been one another’s biggest fan and supporter for as long as they can remember but never more so than when their dad Steven Jackson Jr., a 2004 Temple graduate, died unexpectedly in 2017 at age 31.
“It took me a little while to deal with it but now I’m more open about talking about it,” Steven said.
“I still feel it from time to time,” Lezlie shared. “It still gets to me every now and then. But I do everything for him because I know he would want me to be great. I always think about him and want to be better for him.”
Steven attended middle school in Troy but was back in Temple for his freshman year before the next two that he spent 15 minutes north up Interstate 35. He said his experience in Troy was full of positives, including a lasting relationship with former Trojans running back Zach Hrbacek, who now plays at Sam Houston State.
Steven (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) was a defensive back and backed up Troy’s all-state rusher in 2020 then filled his shoes in 2021, churning out a team-high 927 yards and 13 touchdowns and earning all-district accolades
“It was a learning experience for me, and I really appreciate that,” said Steven, who holds a 3.8 GPA and has aspirations of walking on at Sam Houston, studying business and earning his real estate license. “We still keep in touch and it’s cool to see (Hrbacek) work in college. I learned a lot from him.”
Meanwhile, Lezlie (5-5, 150), a cornerback on the gridiron and infielder/outfielder on the diamond, finished up middle school at Lamar in 2020 and played on Temple’s freshman blue team last season as well as on the Wildcats varsity baseball team.
“Baseball has always been my main sport because I love it,” said Lezlie, who spends parts of his summer with travel baseball teams. “But I play football, too, because my brother played it.”
That they both don the blue front, white back in the same season is certainly fitting because it runs in the family. Their uncles Eron Sauls and Terrell Jackson were Wildcats quarterbacks in 2003 and 2006, respectively, and cousin Endrei Sauls is Temple’s center this season.
Steven, 17, and Lezlie, 15, have — not surprisingly to those within the Temple’s program — done well to acclimate to 6A varsity football. It was a process that required adjustments to the necessities the Wildcats had to meet, and acceptance of and commitment to those roles.
“Going from toting the rock every rep at Troy to coming here and us saying hey, this is where we need you, (Steven) was like, ‘Yes, Sir. I got you. I’ll do it,’” Jones said. “It’s a huge transition for any player because you have to be ready for a one-on-one battle every play of the game. It’s a very technical spot. You have to be very disciplined. So, he’s done a great job in that role. He embraces it every day.
“With Lez, we’ve got three senior corners. He was really eager to get out there and play corner and I said, ‘Hey, I need you on special teams. This is where the team needs you to be all in.’ Once he realized that was where he fit in, he’s been great. Every time there’s an opportunity for our punt block team to take the field, he has that look in his eyes. He gets fired up about it.”
The Wildcats are equally as jazzed to have both Jacksons for one memorable season.
“They are just great kids,” Stewart said.