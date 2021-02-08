BELTON — Pete Fredenburg has never been particularly fond of open dates, but the Mary Hardin-Baylor football coach also never had a fall season completely canceled and an abbreviated spring campaign to navigate during a pandemic.
Those types of things can change a man’s perspective.
“I think (the open date) comes at a good time,” Fredenburg said Monday. “We have time to reflect on the things that we need to improve and an opportunity to prepare for the next game.
“This is the hand that’s been dealt us, and we always believe to make the most of it. Obviously, we need to make some corrections on both sides of the ball and in the kicking game. We also need to add some stuff to what we’re doing. We’re still working to develop our team chemistry that we care so much about.”
The Crusaders opened the five-game spring season with a 41-0 rout of Belhaven in Jackson, Miss., last Saturday but won’t play again until they host Louisiana College on Feb. 20.
In the two weeks between contests, UMHB wants to iron out the wrinkles produced by such a long layoff — the win over Belhaven was the Crusaders’ first game in 14 months — and help its players become a more cohesive unit.
“It seemed like it was a long time since we played, obviously. Just executing our offense and defense, there were so many mistakes and we have to work to get better,” Fredenburg said of Saturday’s victory. “The effort was overwhelming, though. That helps so much with building team morale and team chemistry.
“This week is going to be an enormous, positive thing for us because we’re going to spend time developing that team chemistry and also executing better.”
Protocols
Seeing his players in competition again was a welcome sight for Fredenburg, even though so much has changed with the safety protocols in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We traveled in four buses to Mississippi so that everybody had enough space, and we’ve never done that. Then you get back on Sunday and think everything will be more normal and it’s not,” he said. “On Sundays, we usually watch the film in large groups but now we can’t because we don’t have large enough meetings room for everyone (with social distancing). So we watch the special teams film with the PAT team, and then we bring in the kickoff return and then the kickoff. Then we have to break it down into offense and defense.
“Every day is something different and you just have to deal with it.”
Conference honor
UMHB quarterback Tommy Bowden was named the American Southwest Conference East Division offensive player of the week. The sophomore ran for two touchdowns and threw for two in his first college start.
Fredenburg expects even more from Bowden once the Crusaders fix some issues with their pass protection and route-running.
“We were disappointed in his completion rate, but there’s a lot of things that go into that — pass protection, routes,” Fredenburg said. “He’s so dedicated, and he’s the epitome of everything you want in a quarterback. He’s a hard worker, but I know he was disappointed in his ability to throw the ball down the field because of his protection and some other things. We’re going to work really hard to give him time because he’s really talented.”
Around the ASC
In the other East Division opener last Saturday, East Texas Baptist was a 28-17 winner over Southwestern. In the West, Texas Lutheran edged Howard Payne 39-38, and McMurry slipped past Sul Ross State 17-14.
East member Louisiana College kicks off its season this week, as does Hardin-Simmons in the West.
The winner of each division will meet March 13 in the ASC championship game.