Liz Ramsey looked visibly frustrated on the sideline at times. Her players frequently shared in their coach’s frustration in between sets. And the Lake Belton faithful, all donning their face masks and doing their best to spread out in the stands at shiny and new Bronco Gym, were eager to erupt as time and again, the Broncos inched toward a match-turning moment, only to get in their own way.
Lake Belton’s home opener didn’t go exactly according to plan Friday afternoon, falling to fellow Class 4A member Brownwood in straight sets 25-23, 25-17, 25-11 in a non-district match that officially welcomed varsity volleyball to Lake Belton’s campus.
The Broncos rallied and held sizeable leads throughout the match but gave away too many points to the Lady Lions, who made plenty of mistakes of their own that helped keep Lake Belton close at times but forced the home squad to spend the afternoon battling back from a number of deficits.
“We had good moments in there. We started off pretty strong and I told my kids that that is a really experienced Brownwood team. That’s 4A volleyball and what we’re going to see all year,” said Ramsey, whose team beat San Antonio Davenport on Tuesday in its season opener for the program’s first win. “Our passing struggled at times but I thought our first set was really good.”
Neither team established more than a four-point lead in the opening set, which included nine ties. Elana Tucker’s ace gave Lake Belton a 9-7 advantage. After a pair of unforced errors resulted in an 18-14 lead for Brownwood, the Broncos tied it at 23 thanks to an error at the net by the Lady Lions. But two straight kills, the final by Brownwood’s Ashlyn Storm, gave the Lady Lions the first set and let a little air out of the home-opening festivities.
Early on, the second set played out much like the first, with neither squad building much of a lead. A pair of aces from Olivia Fowler and a kill from Kylie Morris pushed Brownwood ahead 10-6. Lake Belton cut the deficit to 10-9, only to allow a 7-2 burst by the Lady Lions for a 17-11 hole that the Broncos couldn’t overcome.
“In set two, I think we broke down a little bit mentally,” Ramsey said. “Right now, what we need to work on the most is our mental game. Because we’re so young, that can be an issue.”
Lake Belton fell behind 10-8 in the third set before Brownwood used a 15-3 run to finalize things and hand the Broncos their first loss of the young season, which continues today with a dual match against host Groesbeck and Mildred.
“I think there are aspects in which the girls are ahead of the game,” Ramsey said. “We went back and forth with Davenport to start the year and there was never a moment in which the girls gave up. So we can be mentally tough, but maybe the home opener and all the fans were a little much to take in today.”