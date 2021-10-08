Salado 42
Gatesville 6
GATESVILLE — Seth Reavis had 151 yards rushing, Aiden Wilson added 103 on the ground and Salado ran past Gatesville in the District 9-4A-II opener for both Friday night McKamie Stadium.
The Eagles (4-2) churned out 436 yards rushing, averaging 7.4 yards a carry.
Reavis’ 69-yard TD run, Wilson’s scoring rushes of 38 and 2 yards, and quarterback Hutton Haire’s 19-yard scoring toss to Gavyn Keyser lifted Salado in front 28-0 in the first half before Hayden Mooney’s 14-yard touchdown run for the Hornets (2-4) for a 28-6 margin at halftime.
Haire, who added 75 yards on nine carries, tacked on a 48-yard TD in the fourth. Kase Maedgen’s 13-yard TD run also in the final quarter provided the final points.
SALADO 42, GATESVILLE 6
Salado 14 14 0 14 — 42
Gatesville 0 6 0 0 — 6
Sal — Seth Reavis 69 run (Daniel Chaty kick)
Sal — Aidan Wilson 38 run (Chaty kick)
Sal — Wilson 2 run (Chaty kick)
Sal — Gavyn Keyser 19 pass from Hutton Haire (Chaty kick)
Gat — Hayden Mooney 14 run (pass failed)
Sal — Haire 48 run (Chaty kick)
Sal — Kase Maedgen 13 run (Chaty kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sal Gat
First downs 18 8
Rushes-yards 59-436 20-83
Passing yards 31 90
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-3-0 11-17-1
Punts-average 1-15 5-31
Fumbles-lost 2-0 0
Penalties-yards 4-30 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Salado: Reavis 14-151, Wilson 20-103, Haire 9-75, Adam Benavides 10-61, Maedgen 2-29, Caden Strickland 2-15, Drew Bird 2-2.
PASSING — Salado: Haire 2-3-0-31.
RECEIVING — Salado: Keyser 1-19, Reavis 1-12.
— Reported by Dusty Youngblood
Troy 48
McGregor 28
TROY — The Troy Trojans (1-5, 1-1) broke through for their first win under head coach Stephen Hermesmeyer, cruising over the McGregor Bulldogs (2-5, 0-3) in a District 11-3A-I game
No other information was reported.
Holland 50
Moody 7
HOLLAND — The Holland Hornets (4-3, 2-1) got their offense moving in high gear to defeat the Moody Bearcats (2-4, 0-2) in a District 12-2A-I game.
No other information was reported.
Granger 35
Milano 7
MILANO — The Granger Lions (5-0, 2-0) remained undefeated by downing the Milano Eagles (3-4, 1-2) in a District 13-2A-II game.
No other information was reported.
Rockdale 34
Caldwell 30
ROCKDALE — The Rockdale Tigers (4-3, 2-1) rallied to get past the Caldwell Hornets (2-4, 0-2) in a District 11-3A-I game.
No other information was reported.
Thorndale 23
Rosebud-Lott 7
TRAVIS — The Rosebud-Lott Cougars (4-3, 1-2) fell to the Thorndale Bulldogs (6-1, 3-0) in a District 12-2A-I game.
No other information was reported.
Hearne 37
Bruceville-Eddy 7
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — The Hearne Eagles (4-3, 2-1) took down the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles (1-5, 0-2) in a District 12-2A-I game.
No other information was reported.
Iola 20
Bartlett 12
IOLA — The Bartlett Bulldogs (2-5, 0-3) came up short against the Iola Bulldogs (2-4, 2-1) in a District 13-2A-II game.
No other information was reported.
Hal. Sacred Heart 49
CTCS 23
HALLETTSVILLE — The Central Texas Christian Lions (3-3) fell to the Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians (4-2) in a TAPPS District 3-III/IV opener.
No other information was reported.
Austin Veritas 54
Holy Trinity Cath. 6
AUSTIN — The Austin Veritas Defenders (6-0, 2-0) knocked off the Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics (3-4, 1-2) in a TAPPS six-man District 4 game that ended in the third quarter on the 45-point mercy rule.
No other information was reported.