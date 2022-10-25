UMHB notebook 9

Receiver Jerry Day (84) and his UMHB teammates have an open date this week before the final two games of the regular season.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — In the moments after Mary Hardin-Baylor’s win over Sul Ross State last Saturday, Crusaders senior quarterback Kyle King talked about how this week’s open date couldn’t come at a better time.

edrennan@tdtnews.com

Tags