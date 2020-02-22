Apparently Jordyn Carter was just a bit too busy dishing out 11 assists, coming up with five steals and five rebounds, blocking four shots and posting a season-high 25 points to notice just how soundly Temple College dispatched last-place Southwestern Christian on Saturday afternoon.
So when the final tally of 117-61 was relayed to the freshman guard as she stood in a hallway a few paces from TC Gym’s court, Carter had to turn to sophomore teammate Brooke Lopez to verify she heard correctly.
“We scored 117?” Carter said through a wide grin to Lopez, who confirmed as such, as the two resumed chuckling in the aftermath of an emphatically ideal home finale.
“My teammates, when they feel it, I feed off them, and their energy was hyping me up today and encouraging me to do things I don’t normally do,” Carter added.
The Lady Leopards improved to 18-11 overall and 8-7 in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference with one game remaining in the regular season. TC’s faint playoff hopes went by the wayside after other results from around the league Saturday went against its favor, though that seemed to take a back seat during a highly entertaining 40 minutes.
The Lady Rams (9-19, 0-16) kept it close for a quarter before the Lady Leopards hit overdrive and didn’t look back. TC outscored Southwestern Christian 31-14 in the second quarter for a 51-29 halftime lead. It was 88-45 entering the fourth, and Amanda Ferry’s mid-range jumper put the Lady Leopards at 100 points with 6:16 left to play.
“It was exciting. We were all passing the ball, we weren’t being selfish, we were getting open and taking the shots,” said Lopez, who finished with 11 points in her final junior college home game. “Everyone contributed and the fact that it was our last home game, we didn’t take anything easy.”
Tiana Gardner added 21 points and 12 rebounds for TC, which shot 58 percent (45-of-78) from the floor and committed just 11 turnovers. Hannah Blair made six 3-pointers toward her 20 points, Keiarra Rivers pocketed 10 of her 17 points in the opening quarter, and Ferry joined the double-digit scorers club with 10.
The Lady Leopards have now eclipsed the 100-point threshold four times this season. Their previous high was in a 114-40 victory over San Antonio College on Dec. 6.
“We really did some fun things today. I mean, it was fun to watch. It’s great to see everyone out there contributing to a team,” TC head coach Kim Sebek said.
The Lady Rams had a pair of players reach double figures with My’Kalah Johnson’s 14 and Courtney Griffin’s 10.
Temple jumped out to a 6-0 lead and went up 14-5 midway through the first. Southwestern Christian outscored TC 10-6 over the last 4:55 of the period to get within 20-15.
Carter had 10 points and three blocks, Gardner had eight points and Blair six in the second, when the Lady Leopards essentially closed the book on the outcome before the break. Blair dialed up three 3s and Lopez two in the third as TC kept its distance, and then some, and six Lady Leopards had at least two points during the final quarter when minutes were split among every available TC player.
“It was a total team effort. The girls are really supportive of each other and want each other to do well,” said Sebek, whose team closes the year at Hill on Wednesday. “We scored a lot of points but we did a lot of good things out there today. I thought our defense was solid. I thought we were able to share the ball. We made timely passes to people and knocked down shots.”