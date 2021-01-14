BELTON — Carson Hammond was so far deep in the right corner that it created an awkward angle from which to hoist such an important shot. None of that mattered, though, to the Mary Hardin-Baylor junior guard, whose 3-pointer with 56 seconds remaining restored the Crusaders’ two-point lead on their way to a 74-71 victory over Louisiana College on Thursday night at Mayborn Campus Center.
“I was deep in the corner, but Kobe Richardson believed in me and made the extra pass,” said Hammond, a Belton product and transfer from Western Texas College in his first season at UMHB. “That was one of the most open shots I had all night. I didn’t even think about it. Every shot I take, I feel like I can make it.”
The Crusaders (4-3, 1-0 American Southwest Conference) were up by 10 with about 13½ minutes left but couldn’t put the final nail in the Wildcats’ coffin until the closing seconds.
LC (2-1, 2-1) used a 7-0 run to go up 68-67, before Hammond’s 3 put UMHB on top for good. The teams traded turnovers and missed scoring opportunities until Malik Cooper made the first of two free throw attempts for the Wildcats with 11.6 seconds to go.
UMHB’s Joshiah Johnson rebounded Cooper’s second foul shot and made two free throws on the other end with 9 second left for the Crusaders’ 72-69 lead. After Kae’ron Baker missed a 3 for LC, Johnson drained two more free throws and the Crusaders — rather than risk committing a foul — allowed Baker to score on a layup at the horn for the final tally.
“We got up by 10 going into a media timeout, and we had guys yelling, ‘They’re about to quit,’” first-year UMHB coach Clif Carroll said. “That’s a sign of a young team that needs to mature. Teams don’t quit in the ASC.”
Johnson — the national scoring leader in NCAA Division III — finished with a game-high 28 points and 14 rebounds and tied the ASC single-game record for most free throw attempts without a miss by going 16-of-16 from the line. Hammond had 10 points and Kyle Wright added seven off UMHB’s bench, which outscored LC’s reserves 23-6.
Baker scored 19 points for the Wildcats, who got 17 from big man Galen Smith, 14 from Ferontay Banks and 10 from Cooper.
LC made all three of its first-half 3-pointers in the opening 3½ minutes to build an early eight-point lead, before UMHB changed its defensive scheme.
“We wanted to go out and just play our base defense early and see what it looked like. They hit those three open shots and we had to make a change,” Carroll said. “In their last game, I think (Baker) attempted 30 shots. Tonight, he only attempted 14. We got the ball out of his hands made the other guys have to beat us.”
The Crusaders steadied themselves to keep the Wildcats from running away, and then heated up heading toward intermission.
Two free throws from Johnson and his three-point play kick-started a 15-4 run for UMHB, which used driving buckets by Kobe Ollison and Hammond, two free throws by Kellar Owens and layups by Johnson and Gibson Hearne to go up 35-29 with 2:01 to go in the half.
Just like that, the Crusaders — who never led through the first 16 minutes — went into the locker room with a 37-33 advantage and some momentum that carried over into the second half.
Five points from Wright along with 3s by Hammond and Aedan Welch helped UMHB build a 54-44 lead less than 7 minutes into the second, before LC slowly chipped away and eventually regained a 68-67 edge with 1:23 to go — leading to Hammond’s answer from the corner for the night’s final lead change.
“This is the first time most of us have played together, so we throw the ball away sometimes because we think somebody’s cutting and things like that,” said Hammond, whose team hosts Belhaven on Saturday afternoon. “It’s frustrating, but we’re figuring it out every day.”
Mary Hardin-Baylor 74,
Louisiana College 71
LOUISIANA COLLEGE (2-1, 2-1)
Cooper 4-9 2-4 10, Smith 8-14 1-2 17, Banks 6-9 0-0 14, Hardy 1-6 2-2 5, Baker 6-14 5-6 19, Wallace 3-5 0-2 6, McGhee 0-0 0-0 0, Bilbo 0-1 0-0 0, Ames 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 10-16 71.
UMHB (4-3, 1-0)
Reaves 1-2 0-0 2, Welch 2-8 0-1 6, Johnson 6-15 16-16 28, Richardson 1-4 2-2 5, Hammond 4-6 0-0 10, Wright 3-6 0-0 7, Hearne 2-4 1-1 5, Ollison 3-7 0-0 6, Owens 1-2 3-4 5. Totals 23-54 22-24 74.
Halftime—UMHB 37-33. 3-Point Goals—Louisiana College 5-16 (Banks 2-4, Baker 2-4, Hardy 1-4, Bilbo 0-1, Taylor 0-3), UMHB 6-20 (Welch 2-3, Hammond 2-4, Wright 1-2, Richardson 1-4, Reaves 0-1, Hearne 0-1, Ollison 0-1, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out—Wright, Hearne. Rebounds—Louisiana College 31 (Smith 6), UMHB 36 (Johnson 14). Assists—Louisiana College 19 (Banks 5), UMHB 17 (Richardson 6). Total Fouls—Louisiana College 19, UMHB 17.