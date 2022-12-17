BELTON — With Mary Hardin-Baylor in a bit of an offensive funk while trailing Sul Ross State early in the third quarter, it was a freshman guard who came off the bench and helped the Lady Crusaders find their groove.
Kenna Gibson scored nine points on a variety of shots in a 2-minute span to push UMHB out front, and the 15th-ranked Lady Crusaders never trailed again in a 71-61 victory over Sul Ross State on Saturday afternoon at Mayborn Campus Center.
UMHB was down 35-34 before Gibson poured in her team’s next nine points on a 3-pointer, a step-back jumper, a cut to the basket for a layup and a driving bucket to give the Lady Crusaders a 43-39 lead with 4:28 left in the third.
It was just the boost UMHB (7-1, 4-1 American Southwest Conference) needed to get a leg up on Sul Ross State (6-5, 3-2).
“I was thinking, ‘We have to win this game. We have to pick it up,’” Gibson said. “We were down on ourselves in the first half and had to get back in the game, so I just started shooting.”
She continued to spark the offense in the fourth quarter with a pair of 3s and — after missing her only two shot attempts of the first half — finished 6-of-11 from the field for a game-high 15 points.
“Kenna can do that,” UMHB head coach Mark Morefield said. “We had to light a fire under her at halftime, because she was being very passive. That got her going, and she’s instant offense. She came out strong in the second half.”
Neither team found its shooting touch through a first quarter in which UMHB was 2-of-16 from the field while Sul Ross State went 3-of-15.
The Lobos led by eight after Melody Martinez drained a 3-pointer and drove for a layup on back-to-back trips down the floor just a minute into the second period.
The Lady Crusaders finally started to find a rhythm on the offensive end 2 minutes later, putting together a 13-0 run — including a 3 by Ashley Faux and four points from Arieona Rosborough — to go up 27-22 with 2:45 left in the half.
UMHB continued to struggle against the Sul Ross State press, though, and the Lobos converted three Lady Crusaders turnovers into points in the final minute to get within 30-29 heading into the break.
Sul Ross State’s full-court pressure played a large role in UMHB’s 18 first-half turnovers and was a point of emphasis for Morefield at halftime.
“If we had executed the press breaker that we talked about in practice and again at the shoot around, we wouldn’t have had 18 turnovers,” said Morefield, whose squad committed just nine turnovers in the second half. “We knew they were going to press us, and we weren’t executing what we had prepared for. We had to start executing everything that we do on both ends of the floor.”
Enter Gibson, whose scoring surge helped the Lady Crusaders take a 49-44 advantage into the fourth. And when the Lobos twice cut the gap to three points in the early portion of the final quarter, Gibson buried 3s on both occasions to keep them at bay.
“I know what I’m here for, and I know I can shoot,” she said. “If I miss, I get over it and keep shooting. I felt good when I got here today. I was feeling it. It was awesome.”
Lauren Lusk scored 13 points, Martinez 12 and Marley Rokas 11 for Sul Ross State, which shot 36 percent (22-of-61) overall.
Rosborough had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Payton Hicks and Lauren Baker added eight points each for UMHB, which finished 30-of-70 (43 percent) from the field.
Next for the Lady Crusaders are non-conference games in San Antonio against Trinity on Monday and Puget Sound on Tuesday before the holiday break.
“Today, we made little mistakes. We have to get the girls to understand that when you make a bunch of little mistakes, it leads to a total breakdown of execution and it usually leads to a loss,” Morefield said. “They righted the ship in the second half, and we’ll hopefully learn from this.”