TRAVIS — If ever Rosebud-Lott needed to respond, it was this week.
The Cougars needed to get back on track following last week’s lopsided loss to Crawford, and they had to keep coming back against Riesel on Friday to do it.
Not only did they come back, the Cougars pulled away with a key 42-24 victory over the Indians in a District 8-2A-I game that put Rosebud-Lott back into the thick of the playoff race.
“I know it sounds generic, but we play every play in every game forgetting about the play before and the game before,” third-year Rosebud-Lott coach Brandon Hicks said. “We had every opportunity to lay down following last week and the start tonight.”
The Cougars couldn’t breathe easily until the fourth quarter Friday, running off the last 21 points to secure the win.
Quarterback Kyle Finan rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns and threw for three scores to pace Rosebud-Lott.
“Our mindset is that we have to come back,” said Finan, who brought his team back from a deficit on four occasions. “This was a real big game, and we couldn’t afford to lose it.”
Rosebud-Lott improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in district. Riesel fell to 2-3, 1-1.
Trailing 17-14 at halftime, the Cougars took their first lead midway through the third quarter by utilizing a short field. They needed two plays to go 40 yards as Finan found Jamarquis Johnson on a swing pass, and the junior sprinted 33 yards for a touchdown to give Rosebud-Lott a 21-17 lead.
That first lead didn’t last long as Riesel answered on the ensuing possession when Peyton Hoelscher connected with Santana Cisneros on a 30-yard flea flicker for a touchdown to put the Indians back up 24-21 at the 3:42 mark of the third.
It was all Rosebud-Lott from there.
Finan capped a 56-yard drive on the seventh play with a 3-yard scoring plunge as the time ran out in the third to put the Cougars on top 28-24.
A fumble recovery on the following kickoff gave Rosebud-Lott another short field, and the Cougars took full advantage when Jayden Thomas made a circus catch in the end zone on a 16-yard toss from Finan to extend their lead to 35-24.
Rosebud-Lott tacked on the final tally when Moses Fox raced in from 32 yards out to ice it.
“(The coaches) can set up plays and schemes, but the true credit goes to our kids,” Hicks said.
The game got off to a torrid start as Riesel took the opening kickoff and went 76 yards in just four plays, capped by Bryson May rumbling 24 yards down the left sideline for a quick 7-0 lead.
Rosebud-Lott responded in a hurry by traveling 63 yards in seven plays. Four of the plays went for double-digit gains before Finan finished it off with a 1-yard keeper to tie it at 7 at the 6:37 mark of the first quarter.
The Indians scored again before the quarter ended with a three-play, 60-yard march. Mason Heath chugged 43 yards for the go-ahead score to make it 14-7.
The Cougars evened it up again on the first play of the second. Breon Lewis plucked a 36-yard pass from Finan over the top of a Riesel defender in the end zone for a 14-all game.
Neither team found the end zone the rest of the half, but a 38-yard field goal by Riesel’s Evan Hicks as time expired gave the Indians a 17-14 lead at the break.
That deficit at the end of the half gave the Cougars, who played in front of members of the 2002 state championship team and coaching staff, the incentive to respond in kind.
ROSEBUD-LOTT 42, RIESEL 24
Riesel 14 3 7 0 — 24
Rosebud-Lott 7 7 14 14 — 42
Rie — Bryson May 24 run (Evan Hicks kick)
R-L — Kyle Finan 1 run (Cody Avant kick)
Rie — Mason Heath 43 run (Hicks kick)
R-L — Breon Lewis 36 pass from Finan (Avant kick)
Rie — Hicks 38 field goal
R-L — Jamarquis Johnson 33 pass from Finan (Avant kick)
Rie — Santana Cisneros 30 pass from Peyton Hoelscher (Hicks kick)
R-L — Finan 3 run (Avant kick)
R-L — Jayden Thomas 16 pass from Finan (Avant kick)
R-L — Moses Fox 32 run (Avant kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rie R-L
First downs 14 16
Rushes-yards 37-190 35-277
Passing yards 77 92
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-10-1 6-11-0
Punts-average 3-33 3-35.2
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 2-15 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Riesel: Heath 13-71, Hoelscher 13-63, May 4-33, Gavin Oliver 6-25, Tyson Grogan 1-(-2); Rosebud-Lott: Finan 19-135, Fox 7-79, Johnson 5-49, Lewis 2-14.
PASSING — Riesel: Hoelscher 2-2-0-51, Oliver 3-7-1-26, Heath 0-1-0-0; Rosebud-Lott: Finan 6-11-0-92.
RECEIVING — Riesel: Cisneros 1-30, May 1-21, Heath 2-14, Ryan Roddy 1-12; Rosebud-Lott: Lewis 3-42, Johnson 2-34, Thomas 1-16.