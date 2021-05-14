WHEELING, W.Va. — Mary Hardin-Baylor turned in a final-round 308 on Friday and finished in 18th place at the NCAA Division III national tournament.
The Crusaders (305-300-310-308) were 91 over at Oglebay Resort, where Illinois Wesleyan took home the team title at 23 over.
William Sammons had the low final round for UMHB with a 74. Kaden Treybig, Nikolas Keratsopoulos and Luis Legarreta all shot 78, and Ari Saldana had a 79.
Treybig was the highest-ranked Crusader, finishing in a tie for 65th at 24 over. Will Hocker of Webster won the individual title at 2 over.