Belton-University boys hoops

Belton’s Chris Scott (21) puts up a shot while surrounded by three Waco University players in the Tigers’ loss Tuesday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Leading by 10 points moments into the fourth quarter, Belton saw its double-digit advantage slowly dwindle throughout the period as visiting Waco University closed the District 22-5A contest with an 11-3 outburst during the final 4 minutes. That surge included the go-ahead layup with 3.3 seconds remaining as the Trojans rallied past the Tigers for a 45-41 victory Tuesday night.