BELTON — Leading by 10 points moments into the fourth quarter, Belton saw its double-digit advantage slowly dwindle throughout the period as visiting Waco University closed the District 22-5A contest with an 11-3 outburst during the final 4 minutes. That surge included the go-ahead layup with 3.3 seconds remaining as the Trojans rallied past the Tigers for a 45-41 victory Tuesday night.
“You can only give the other team so many chances, and we gave them chance after chance after chance,” Belton head coach Jason Fossett said. “Eventually, they are going to throw a few in, and they did. That’s how you get beat.”
Belton tied the score at 41 on three consecutive free throws by junior guard Trap Johnson with 30.4 seconds remaining, but University capped off its 19-point quarter with sophomore Dre Rutledge’s backdoor layup with less than 4 seconds to go. After a turnover by the Tigers, a pair of successful free throws by the Trojans accounted for the final points.
Tigers junior guard Gian Carlo, who scored a dozen points, believed Belton continually hurt itself late.
“We just let it get away from us in the fourth quarter,” he said. “If we stayed locked in like we were in the third quarter, we probably pull out the win. We just got a little antsy.
“We have to settle into a rhythm better, but I think we will learn from this.”
Both teams started slowly, and the Tigers didn’t have a field goal until Carlo’s fastbreak layup to tie the score with 3:35 remaining in the first period.
Belton (15-7, 0-2) entered the second quarter with a slim 9-8 advantage, but the Trojans closed the half with a 12-5 run to create a 20-17 lead.
The Tigers got going on the offensive end in the third with 16 points, with Carlo and Johnson — who finished with a game-high 16 points — accounting for all the scoring, while University (9-12, 2-0) went just 3-of-11 from the field.
The roles were quickly reversed, though.
After senior E.J. Foutz’s 3-pointer gave Belton a 36-26 lead in the fourth, the Tigers did not make another field goal and scored their final five points at the foul line.
“There weren’t a lot of things I think we did badly, but we didn’t get rebounds and we couldn’t score,” Carlo said. “If you hold a team to 45 points, you should win the game, especially with the way we can shoot the ball.
“We have to make more shots. It is as simple as that.”
Now, the Tigers turn their attention toward bouncing back and collecting their first district victory Friday at Waco.
Although winning will not be easy, Fossett is hopeful for a stronger showing.
“We couldn’t have played much worse tonight,” he said. “I can look at any number of things, but there were just too many empty possessions. We would just turn the ball over for no apparent reason.
“It wasn’t things University was doing to us. We were doing it to ourselves.”