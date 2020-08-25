CAMERON — When sophomore-heavy Class 3A Cameron Yoe and first-year coach Morgan Laughlin hosted senior-heavy 4A Jarrell and experienced coach Maria Gonzalez, the outcome was as expected.
The Lady Yoe did make Jarrell fight hard, though, for its 25-13, 25-21, 25-21 sweep at Yoe Gym on Tuesday night.
“Credit to them. They are a very athletic, springy team,” Gonzalez said of the Lady Yoe. “We don’t see a lot of teams that athletic, so I’m proud of my girls for hanging in there to win it.”
Yoe’s athleticism showed throughout the night. The Lady Yoe (4-4) were competitive in the second and third sets, but the difference in experience played big roles in both sets as the Lady Cougars (5-4) pulled away.
In the second, the Lady Yoe led 16-13 before giving up six straight points, four of which came on hitting errors.
“I keep telling them we can’t be a roller coaster,” Laughlin said. “Or if we are, we have to just be one on the way up. We just have to keep working on consistency.”
Down by two sets and trailing 18-12 in the third, Yoe began to find the consistency Laughlin sought. A couple of Jarrell hitting errors closed the gap to 18-14, and powerful kills by the Lady Yoe’s Haley Tucker and Makaelyn Perez along with an ace by teammate Analiese Salazar cut the deficit to 18-17.
“This is a game of momentum, and they had the momentum,” Gonzalez said.
Consecutive Yoe errors gave Jarrell a 20-17 lead. The Lady Yoe answered right back with two straight points — including an ace by Ainsley Driska — but it was too little, too late for the hosts. Back-to-back kills from Alexis Quintanilla and an ace by Reina Lawson extended Jarrell’s lead to 23-19, and the teams traded errors for the next four points, with the final one giving Jarrell the win.
“I keep telling these girls, ‘You have moments. There are so many moments when you shine so bright,’” Laughlin said. “We just have to keep those moments. We have to keep the motivation and keep wanting to win.”
Laughlin believes playing a team from a higher classification has its benefits, even in a loss.
“For us, it’s a good taste of what district will be like,” she said. “It’s preparing us for the future. We’ve played 2A teams, 3A teams and 4A teams, such as Jarrell. And playing a team at their level gets us ready for the next competition.”
Yoe was led by senior Ja’Kerra Holt with seven kills, two aces and a block. Perez added six kills and three aces.
“It’s a work in progress,” Laughlin said. “There are so many young players on the court. We have two seniors on the court for the leadership and when they are down, everybody is down.”
Quintanilla, Macy Taber, Lawson and Aaryianna Wyss had five kills each for Jarrell.
“We expect big things from this group,” Gonzalez said. “These girls really work hard and they deserve it.”