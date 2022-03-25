SOCCER
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS
UIL Playoffs
BI-DISTRICT
Class 6A
Waxahachie 1, Temple 0
Mansfield Lake Ridge 3, Belton 0
Class 4A
Waco La Vega 2, Lake Belton 0
Salado 11, Lorena 0
China Spring 2, Academy 1
Mexia 2, Gatesville 1
AREA
Class 4A
Salado vs. Giddings or Navasota, TBD
GIRLS
UIL Playoffs
BI-DISTRICT
Class 6A
Mansfield 7, Temple 0
Belton 3, Hewitt Midway 1
Class 4A
Lake Belton 7, Waco La Vega 0
Salado at Robinson, late Friday
Lorena 2, Gatesville 0
Cameron Yoe 2, Bellville 0
AREA
Class 6A
Belton vs. Garland Sachse or Rockwall-Heath, TBD
Class 4A
Lake Belton vs. La Grange or Navasota, TBD
Cameron Yoe vs. Lorena, TBD
BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Friday’s Scores
Mary Hardin-Baylor 7, Belhaven 0
Belhaven 2, Mary Hardin-Baylor 1
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Belton 4, Temple 3
Temple 102 000 0 — 3 5 0
Belton 010 002 1 — 4 6 1
Mitchell, I.Ramos (6) and A.Ramos. Johnson, Estrada (7) and Norwood. W—Estrada. L—I.Ramos. HR—B: Johnson. 2B—T: Hickman; B: Ramm, Tingle.
Records — Temple 3-11-1, 1-3; Belton 7-7, 3-1.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 11, Rockdale 1 (5)
Rockdale 000 10 — 1 4 4
Rogers 104 24 — 11 10 1
Willard, Casarez (4) and Sanmigel. Dolgener and Hoelscher. W—Dolgener. L—Willard. 2B—Rog: Guzman, Sebek.
Records — Rockdale 1-2 district; Rogers 12-3-1, 3-1.
Friday’s Other Scores
Lake Belton 9, Burnet 4
Cameron Yoe 11, Florence 0, 5 innings
Caldwell 4, Academy 1
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Friday’s Scores
Mary Hardin-Baylor 8, Belhaven 2
Belhaven 10, Mary Hardin-Baylor 3
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 15, Rockdale 0 (3)
Rockdale 000 — 0 1 2
Rogers 69x — 15 13 1
Rubio and Delgadillo. Mucha and Borgeson. W—Mucha. L—Rubio. HR—Rog: Alonso. 3B—Rog: Stojanik, Borgeson. 2B—Rog: Montalbo, Avila.
Records — Rockdale NA; Rogers 7-6-1, 4-2.
Friday’s Other Scores
Temple 20, Killeen 0, 4 innings
Lake Belton 3, Taylor 2, 10 innings
Salado 11, Burnet 4