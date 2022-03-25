SOCCER

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS

UIL Playoffs

BI-DISTRICT

Class 6A

Waxahachie 1, Temple 0

Mansfield Lake Ridge 3, Belton 0

Class 4A

Waco La Vega 2, Lake Belton 0

Salado 11, Lorena 0

China Spring 2, Academy 1

Mexia 2, Gatesville 1

AREA

Class 4A

Salado vs. Giddings or Navasota, TBD

GIRLS

UIL Playoffs

BI-DISTRICT

Class 6A

Mansfield 7, Temple 0

Belton 3, Hewitt Midway 1

Class 4A

Lake Belton 7, Waco La Vega 0

Salado at Robinson, late Friday

Lorena 2, Gatesville 0

Cameron Yoe 2, Bellville 0

AREA

Class 6A

Belton vs. Garland Sachse or Rockwall-Heath, TBD

Class 4A

Lake Belton vs. La Grange or Navasota, TBD

Cameron Yoe vs. Lorena, TBD

BASEBALL

COLLEGE

Friday’s Scores

Mary Hardin-Baylor 7, Belhaven 0

Belhaven 2, Mary Hardin-Baylor 1

HIGH SCHOOL

DISTRICT 12-6A

Belton 4, Temple 3

Temple 102 000 0 — 3 5 0

Belton 010 002 1 — 4 6 1

Mitchell, I.Ramos (6) and A.Ramos. Johnson, Estrada (7) and Norwood. W—Estrada. L—I.Ramos. HR—B: Johnson. 2B—T: Hickman; B: Ramm, Tingle.

Records — Temple 3-11-1, 1-3; Belton 7-7, 3-1.

DISTRICT 19-3A

Rogers 11, Rockdale 1 (5)

Rockdale 000 10 — 1 4 4

Rogers 104 24 — 11 10 1

Willard, Casarez (4) and Sanmigel. Dolgener and Hoelscher. W—Dolgener. L—Willard. 2B—Rog: Guzman, Sebek.

Records — Rockdale 1-2 district; Rogers 12-3-1, 3-1.

Friday’s Other Scores

Lake Belton 9, Burnet 4

Cameron Yoe 11, Florence 0, 5 innings

Caldwell 4, Academy 1

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

Friday’s Scores

Mary Hardin-Baylor 8, Belhaven 2

Belhaven 10, Mary Hardin-Baylor 3

HIGH SCHOOL

DISTRICT 19-3A

Rogers 15, Rockdale 0 (3)

Rockdale 000 — 0 1 2

Rogers 69x — 15 13 1

Rubio and Delgadillo. Mucha and Borgeson. W—Mucha. L—Rubio. HR—Rog: Alonso. 3B—Rog: Stojanik, Borgeson. 2B—Rog: Montalbo, Avila.

Records — Rockdale NA; Rogers 7-6-1, 4-2.

Friday’s Other Scores

Temple 20, Killeen 0, 4 innings

Lake Belton 3, Taylor 2, 10 innings

Salado 11, Burnet 4