COLLEGE STATION — Academy’s depth and experience showed in the second half, when senior post Ellie Erwin scored 14 of her game-high 22 points and the Lady Bees pulled away from Crockett, turning a seven-point halftime lead into a 62-36 landslide win Monday night in a Class 3A girls basketball bi-district playoff.
It marked the ninth straight win for Academy (26-7), the undefeated champion of District 19-3A, and the 10th consecutive season the Lady Bees advanced to the second round. They advanced to the area round to face Scurry-Rosser or Troy later this week.
After both teams ran into foul trouble and turnover issues late in the first half, Erwin and Academy quickly reversed that trend after the break.
Erwin had eight points in the first 4-plus minutes of the third, during which time the Lady Bees used a 12-1 run that included a Briann Warehime 3-pointer to open up a 38-20 edge after Erwin’s layup from the right side with 3:45 left.
The lead grew from there, getting as high as 32 points late in the fourth after a Payton Conde layup.
Conde, a junior guard, finished with 14 points to add to her game highs of nine rebounds and six assists. Aislinn Chaffin connected on five of seven shots for 13 points, all but two of which came in the second half, when the Lady Bees hit five of their seven 3-pointers. Chaffin accounted for three of those 3s.
“I feel like a lot of it was we calmed down on offense and we stopped fouling as much and everyone was just working together for the same goal,” said Erwin, who finished 11-of-18 from the floor with almost all of her shots coming on post-ups from the low blocks or in transition.
With post Tocarra Johnson on the bench for Crockett (11-17) in foul trouble to start the second half, Academy made a point to look down low early, getting 12 of its 22 third-quarter points from layups.
That, in turn, opened up outside shots for the Lady Bees.
“Our depth was a big factor because we were in foul trouble and the girls we had that came in, they did their part,” said Academy head coach Brian Pursche, mentioning bench players such as Kerstin Turner, Yasmine Traore and Hannah Garmon, among others, who came in and performed well.
“Even my freshmen came in and made some things happen, if not offensively, then defensively, so it was a team win,” Pursche said.
The teams combined for 26 turnovers in the first half as both battled through foul issues.
Johnson, one of Crockett’s top scoring options, was forced to the bench with 6:34 left in the second period after picking up her third and fourth fouls just 9 seconds apart on back-to-back possessions.
Johnson stayed on the bench for the remainder of the second — except for one offensive possession with less than a minute left — and for the entire third frame. Academy outscored the Lady Bulldogs by 16 during that time.
Johnson re-entered in the fourth after Academy’s lead had moved out of reach at 48-24 and played the rest of the game, finishing with seven points and eight rebounds. Chelsea Walker led Crockett with 10 points.
The Lady Bees also had their share of early foul trouble as Erwin and fellow starting post Erinn Bestick each had three fouls before halftime, but neither fouled out.
Academy led from start to finish, jumping out to a 14-4 lead early before Crockett responded in the second frame, getting as close as 25-19 after an A’Nayah Wooten layup with 2:09 showing.
Crockett finished 36 percent (11-of-30) from the charity stripe and just 19 percent (10-of-51) from the field, including 1-for-14 (7 percent) on 3s.
Academy, meanwhile, shot 42 percent (24-of-56) overall and 43 percent (7-of-16) on 3-pointers.