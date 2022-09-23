WACO — After back-to-back nail-biters to open District 4-5A-I play, Lake Belton breathed a bit easier as Friday night wound down at Waco ISD Stadium.
The Broncos scored early and often — on short runs and long passes, and once on a 69-yard punt return by Micah Hudson — as they built a commanding 35-point halftime lead on their way to a 42-0 rout of the Waco Lions.
Quarterback Connor Crews threw for three touchdowns and 247 yards, all but 10 of which came in the first half, and Jaydon Leza and Tristan Robin each tallied two touchdowns as the Broncos cruised to their biggest win of the year and their first shutout.
The win helped Lake Belton (4-1, 2-1) erase the sting of last week’s one-point loss to Killeen Shoemaker during which it gave up the game-winning score with 3 seconds left. That came one week after the Broncos made a stirring comeback in a 48-47 overtime tilt over Red Oak.
“We just bounced back from the loss last week,” said Leza, a senior whose five catches for 148 yards — all of which came in the first half — led a group of seven Broncos receivers to catch at least one pass.
“We know we’re better than what we did (against Shoemaker), but we played to our capabilities and showed out like we know we can,” continued Leza, who scored on throws of 47 yards and 20 yards, the last of which gave his team a 35-0 edge with 43 seconds left before the break after Crews looked right, then rolled to his left to extend the play before finding Leza open down the left sideline.
It was part of a first half that Lake controlled from the start, recording touchdowns on four of its first five possessions to quickly pull away from Waco (1-4, 0-3).
Broncos head coach Brian Cope cited his offense’s tempo as a key in its early success.
“We talked to the kids all week and I think our kids took advantage of that to get some scores early,” Cope said. “Defensively, we got off the field on third downs, which is what we talked about all week as something we need to improve on.”
Lake spread the ball around in the first half when six receivers caught passes, including Daud Khan and Christian Kunz, who each snagged their first receptions of the year.
It was Leza, though, who dealt most of the damage. He also had a 42-yard punt return — one of eight Waco punts on the night — to set up another Broncos score on a 36-yard strike from Crews to Hudson over the middle that pushed the lead to 21-0 with 10:08 left in the second quarter.
On the next Broncos drive, Robin had a 1-yard scoring plunge one play after a 48-yard strike from Crews to Leza, one of seven plays of 20-plus yards for Lake Belton.
Robin added a 4-yard TD run to close the scoring early in the fourth, finishing with a game-best 62 yards rushing on 10 carries.
The senior was one of 15 Lake players to get at least one touch from scrimmage as the Broncos emptied their bench late in the second half and finished with 420 yards.
“We take advantage of what the defense gives us, and Connor did a great job tonight of spreading it around,” Cope said.
Not to be outdone, the Broncos defense held its own most of the night, surrendering just three first downs and 174 total yards, most of which came on two chunk plays.
Waco’s Lazavier Amos had a 58-yard run on a pitch right during which Lake’s Joshua Mallard ran Amos down from behind to tackle him at the 8-yard line, saving the touchdown. The Lions went on to miss a 26-yard field goal, one of two missed field goal attempts for them. Lake also misfired on a 26-yard attempt to close its second possession of the night.
Outside of Amos’ gain, Waco managed just 24 yards on 21 first-half plays.
The Lions’ BJ Whitaker found Reggie Lewis Jr. for a 38-yard reception on their final possession, but a fumble gave Lake Belton the ball and the Broncos ran out the clock out with a pair of kneel-downs.
Lake Belton will host Cleburne next Friday.
LAKE BELTON 42, WACO 0
Lake Belton 14 21 0 7 — 42
Waco 0 0 0 0 — 0
LB — Jaydon Leza 47 pass from Connor Crews (Cole Jackson kick)
LB — Micah Hudson 69 punt return (Jackson kick)
LB — Hudson 36 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
LB — Tristan Robin 1 run (Jackson kick)
LB — Leza 20 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
LB — Robin 4 run (Jackson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
LB Waco
First downs 14 3
Rushes-yards 32-173 30-112
Passing yards 247 62
Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-24-0 11-14-0
Punts-average 3-40.7 8-36.0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 8-70 6-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lake Belton: Robin 10-62, D’Arius Wilkerson 8-37, Floyd Bristol 5-37, Crews 4-29, Ty Legg 1-8, DJ Tolbert 1-8, Reid Hill 1-0, team 2-(-8); Waco: Lazavier Amos 3-58, Joseph Bedford 7-27, Mason Smith-Welcome 8-26, BJ Whitaker 11-12, Ivan Diaz 1-(-6).
PASSING — Lake Belton: Crews 13-23-0-247, Brady Johnson 0-1-0-0; Waco: Whitaker 11-13-0-62, Isaiah Ruiz 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Lake Belton: Leza 5-148, Hudson 2-39, Cameron Hamilton 1-23, Christian Kunz 1-13, Daud Khan 1-11, Tyus Jackson 1-7, Javeon Wilcox 2-6; Waco: Reggie Lewis Jr. 7-60, Smith-Welcome 1-3, Chris Dowdy 2-3, Robert Wireman 1-(-1).