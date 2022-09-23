Lake-Waco football

Lake Belton’s Micah Hudson (1) steps through the arms of Waco’s Angel Campos on his way to the end zone Friday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

WACO — After back-to-back nail-biters to open District 4-5A-I play, Lake Belton breathed a bit easier as Friday night wound down at Waco ISD Stadium.

Tags