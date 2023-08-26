FREDERICKSBURG — Luke Law threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns, and Salado held off Fredericksburg for a 45-35 victory in the teams’ season opener Friday night.
Brendan Wilson hauled in three of Law’s TD passes among his six receptions for 195 yards as the Eagles totaled 478 yards. Morgan Adams had six catches for 109 yards and a score, and Kase Maedgen had a TD reception to go with 91 yards rushing.
Lincoln Hossfeld had Salado’s other TD throw.
The Battlin’ Billies got 191 yards passing and 127 rushing from Reed Spies among their 428 total yards.
SALADO 45, FREDERICKSBURG 35
Salado 14 14 10 7 — 45
Fredericksburg 7 7 13 8 — 35
TEAM STATISTICS
Sal Fre
Rushes-yards 23-99 35-237
Passing yards 379 191
Comp.-Att.-Int. 17-26-0 12-28-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Salado: Kase Maedgen 12-91, Lincoln Hossfeld 1-10, Luke Law 9-2, Brendan Wilson 1-(-4); Fredericksburg: Reed Spies 19-127, Aaron Cantu 12-88, Luke Harkleroad 4-22.
PASSING — Salado: Law 16-25-0-311, Hossfeld 1-1-0-68; Fredericksburg: Spies 12-28-191.
RECEIVING — Salado: Wilson 6-195, Morgan Adams 6-109, Maedgen 1-32, James Renick 3-24, Korbin Konarik 1-19; Fredericksburg: Asher Goehmann 3-66, Jaxson Chenowth 2-50, Weston Herber 4-44, Drake Threadgill 3-31.
Gatesville 34
Taylor 27
GATESVILLE — Rayshon Smith ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Gatesville Hornets rally from an early 20-7 deficit to defeat the Taylor Ducks.
The Hornets scored twice in the third quarter to knot it at 27-all and posted the only TD of the fourth for the difference.
Gatesville’s Jacob Newkirk was 5-of-8 for 64 yards, with scoring throws to Brayden Saunders and Theron Stone, and Jimmy Hall added 85 yards rushing for the Hornets.
GATESVILLE 34, TAYLOR 27
Taylor 20 0 7 0 — 27
Gatesville 7 7 13 7 — 34
TEAM STATISTICS
Tay Gat
Rushes-yards NA-163 51-264
Passing yards 192 64
Comp.-Att.-Int. NA 5-8-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Gatesville: Rayshon Smith 18-108, Jimmy Hall 17-85, Brayden Saunders 10-40, Jacob Newkirk 3-19, Amos Phillips 3-12.
PASSING — Gatesville: Newkirk 5-8-0-64.
RECEIVING — Gatesville: Brayden Saunders 3-42, Theron Stone 2-22.
Whitney 28
Troy 21
WHITNEY — Troy scored twice in the fourth quarter to narrow the gap but came up short against the Whitney Wildcats in the Trojans’ debut under head coach Tommy Brashear.
Joseph McMurtry was 20-of-44 for 372 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions for Troy, which trailed 21-7 entering the final frame.
McMurtry’s TD throws went to Reed Ketcham (eight catches, 170 yards) and Cooper Valle (seven receptions, 144 yards), and Cannon Negron returned a kickoff 88 yards for a score.
The Wildcats totaled 310 yards compared to Troy’s 441 but turned away the Trojans’ final scoring chance in the closing minutes.
WHITNEY 28, TROY 21
Troy 0 7 0 14 — 21
Whitney 0 7 14 7 — 28
TEAM STATISTICS
Troy Whi
Rushes-yards 23-69 NA-174
Passing yards 372 136
Comp.-Att.-Int. 20-44-3 NA
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy: Gage Richardson 17-49, Andrew Mitchell 4-18, Cooper Valle 1-1, Triston Almanza 1-1.
PASSING — Troy: Joseph McMurtry 20-44-3-372, Ethan Sorenson 0-3-0-0.
RECEIVING — Troy: Reed Ketcham 8-170, Valle 7-144, Trooper Tomlin 1-33, Richardson 3-15, Mavrick Williams 1-10.
Teague 28
Rockdale 21
ROCKDALE — Rockdale managed only 146 total yards against a stingy Teague defense in the Tigers’ season-opening setback.
Rockdale’s Blayden Barcak was 8-of-19 for 80 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. He also rushed for a team-high 47 yards and a score.
Gerren Marrero and Sawyer Chalk had the TD receptions for the Tigers, who led 21-20 entering the fourth quarter.
Zak Leija ran for 114 yards for Teague, which finished with 267 total yards.
TEAGUE 28, ROCKDALE 21
Teague 8 6 6 8 — 28
Rockdale 7 0 14 0 — 21
TEAM STATISTICS
Tea Roc
Rushes-yards 41-197 21-66
Passing yards 70 80
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-9-0 8-19-3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Teague: Zak Leija 12-114, Shamar Davis 17-69, Kemauri Evans 5-16, Jkybryen Harris 7-(-2); Rockdale: Blaydn Barcak 12-47, Gerren Marrero 3-20, Sawyer Chalk 1-0, Kemar Spencer 2-0, Ezequiel Castro 3-(-1).
PASSING — Teague: Leija 5-9-0-70; Rockdale: Barcak 8-19-3-80.
RECEIVING — Teague: Harris 3-36, Tylin Randle 1-27, Braden Gauntt 1-7; Rockdale: Marrero 6-65, Chalk 1-14, Erik Sheppard 1-1.
Jewett Leon 26
Rosebud-Lott 21, OT
JEWETT — Rosebud-Lott was led by Jamarquis Johnson’s 71 yards rushing and got 10 tackles and a fumble recovery from Daniel Rodriguez but ultimately dropped a close decision to Jewett Leon, which grinded out 266 yards rushing and four touchdowns to power to the win.
Johnson and Carson Kahlig each rushed for a score, Yahir Mendoza also recovered a fumble for a touchdown and Pryce Rabroker completed nine passes to four receivers for the Cougars, who will travel to Wortham on Friday.
JEWETT LEON 26, ROSEBUD-LOTT 21
TEAM STATISTICS
R-L Leon
First downs 13 19
Rushes-yards 28-143 45-266
Passing yards 64 60
Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-18-0 7-12-0
Penalties-yards 5-40 10-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rosebud-Lott: Jamarquis Johnson 3-71, DJ Hicks 8-33, Carson Kahlig 3-31, Alvin Clarkson-Williams 5-10, Yahir Mendoza 7-6, Pryce Rabroker 2-(-8).
PASSING — Rosebud-Lott: Rabroker 9-18-0-64.
RECEIVING — Rosebud-Lott: Jayden Thomas 2-20, Kahling 1-17, Johnson 5-17, Bo McGinniss 1-10.
Granger 57
Hubbard 8
GRANGER — Caleb Hobratsch and Jayven Diaz rushed for three touchdowns apiece, and Granger routed Hubbard in the season opener for both.
Diaz also had a touchdown reception, and quarterback Chase Edwards completed five of seven passes for 149 yards and had a 10-yard TD run for the Lions, who built a 40-8 lead by halftime.
Granger outgained the Jaguars 384-135.
Hobratsch scored on runs of 2, 15 and 68 yards, finishing with 96 yards rushing. Diaz totaled 76 on the ground, including TD runs of 1, 44 and 20 yards.
Joseph Sifuentes and Isaac Lizardo had an interception each to lead the Lions defense.
GRANGER 57, HUBBARD 8
Hubbard 8 0 0 0 — 8
Granger 19 21 14 3 — 57
Gra — Caleb Hobratsch 2 run (kick failed)
Gra — Jayven Diaz 1 run (kick failed)
Hub — 75 pass (2-point conversion)
Gra — Diaz 44 run (Jose Valverde kick)
Gra — Hobratsch 15 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — Hobratsch 68 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — Diaz 33 pass from Chase Edwards (Valverde kick)
Gra — Edwards 10 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — Diaz 20 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — Valverde 34 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Hub Gra
First downs 2 15
Rushes-yards 29-60 25-235
Passing yards 75 149
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-6-2 5-7-0
Punts-average 4-31 2-12
Fumbles-lost 0 1-1
Penalties-yards 5-25 5-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Granger: Hobratsch 5-96, Diaz 4-76, Joseph Sifuentes 9-26, Edwards 3-20, Trae Herrera 1-20, Jett Jolly 2-(-3), team 1-0.
PASSING — Granger: Edwards 5-7-0-149.
RECEIVING — Granger: Valverde 1-43, Isaac Lizardo 1-38, Diaz 1-33, Kael Jackson 1-20, Thomas Youngblood, 1-15.
Austin Brentwood 40
CTCS 21
AUSTIN — Austin Brentwood used a second-half surge to get past the Central Texas Christian Lions.
Leading just 20-14 at the half, the Bears got rushing touchdowns of 8 and 40 yards from quarterback Brayden Jennings to build a 33-14 advantage.
Tristan Eanes scored for CTCS on a 2-yard run in the fourth to close it to 33-21, but Jennings sealed the win with his third rushing touchdown for the final tally.
Tabor Tyson led the Lions with 28 carries for 149 yards.
Brentwood’s Conor Schehl led all rushers with 196 yards on 21 carries, and Jennings added 105 yards on 11 totes.
AUSTIN BRENTWOOD 40,
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 21
CTCS 0 14 0 7 — 21
Brentwood 6 14 13 7 — 40
Bre — Conor Schehl 5 run (kick failed)
CTCS — Tabor Tyson 5 run (Coulter Ragsdale kick)
Bre — Bryson Best 15 pass from Brayden Jennings (Schehl run)
Bre — Schehl 5 run (kick failed)
CTCS — Tyson 11 pass from Cooper Smith (Ragsdale kick)
Bre — Jennings 8 run (kick failed)
Bre — Jennings 40 run (Jennings kick)
CTCS — Tristan Eanes 2 run (Ragsdale kick)
Bre — Jennings run (Jennings kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
CTCS Bre
First downs 24 18
Rushes-yards 36-177 34-286
Passing yards 159 25
Comp.-Att.-Int. 18-36-4 3-9-0
Punts-average 2-27.5 5-39.8
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 8-65 8-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Tyson 28-149, Eanes 5-27, Zachary Zuelsdorf 1-3; Brentwood: Schehl 21-196, Jennings 11-105.
PASSING — CTCS: Smith 12-22-2-120, Zuelsdorf 6-13-1-39, Tyson 0-1-1-0; Brentwood: Jennings 3-6-0-25.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Eanes 6-58, Jacob Good 5-57, Tyson 5-39, Princeton Schneider 1-12, Rhett Humphrey 1-7; Brentwood: Best 2-15, Czerlinsky 1-10.
— Reported by Paul Thurman
Holland 31
Burton 14
HOLLAND — Gavin Cruz rushed for 177 yards, and the Holland Hornets got off to a quick start in a victory over the Burton Panthers on Thursday.
Cruz posted the game’s first points on a 38-yard touchdown run about a minute in and scored again from 3 yards out in the third quarter for the Hornets, who never trailed.
Desi Cantu’s 1-yard scoring run gave Holland a 15-0 advantage, and his 3-yard TD rush midway through the second quarter staked the Hornets to a 21-7 halftime lead. Holland capped the scoring in the fourth quarter with Jose Arzola’s 24-yard field goal.
The Panthers, coming off a 13-1 season, got 139 yards rushing from Tyrone Gilmon but couldn’t keep pace with the Hornets.
HOLLAND 31, BURTON 14
Burton 0 7 7 0 — 14
Holland 15 6 7 3 — 31
Hol — Gavin Cruz 38 run (Marc Grinnan pass from Desi Cantu)
Hol — Cantu 1 run (Jose Arzola kick)
Bur — Colby Beck 3 run (Dimitry Schulte kick)
Hol — Cantu 3 run (kick failed)
Hol — Cruz 3 run (Arzola kick)
Bur — Tyrone Gilmon 24 run (Schulte kick)
Hol — Arzola 24 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Bur Hol
First downs 11 15
Rushes-yards 44-218 37-265
Passing yards 0 51
Comp.-Att.-Int. 0-7-0 3-13-0
Punts-average 5-29 4-35
Fumbles-lost 4-3 2-2
Penalties-yards 7-41 2-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Burton: Gilmon 22-139, Beck 13-58, Weston Els 5-16, Brady Griffin 1-9, Chad Schubert 2-5, Drayton Oaks 1-(-9); Holland: Cruz 19-177, Cantu 8-36, Ryan Steglich 4-23, Christian Michalek 3-16, Tyler Johnson 1-10, Jared Garcia 2-3.
PASSING — Burton: Beck 0-7-0-0; Holland: Cantu 3-13-0-51.
RECEIVING — Holland: Michalek 1-27, Meshach Griffin 1-16, Steglich 1-8.
— Reported by Jill Marwitz
Llano 28
Jarrell 18
LLANO — The Jarrell Cougars fell to the Llano Yellow Jackets. No other information was reported.
Axtell 34
Moody 3
MOODY — The Moody Bearcats fell to the Axtell Longhorns. No other information was reported.
Hico 37
Bruceville-Eddy 8
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — The Bruceville-Eddy Eagles fell to the Hico Tigers. No other information was reported.
Frost 46
Bartlett 26
JARRELL — The Bartlett Bulldogs fell to the Frost Polar Bears. No other information was reported.
Red Oak Ovilla 48
Holy Trinity Cath. 0
The Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics fell to the Red Oak Ovilla Eagles. No other information was reported.