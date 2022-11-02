The hours and hours of early morning training sessions and moments of pushing themselves to their utmost physical limit has reached an end-point for hundreds of runners across Central Texas who competed in this cross country season.
Now for a handful of them, there’s one race left to run.
The UIL state cross country meets are set for Friday and Saturday in Round Rock. Here’s a closer look at some of the 48 Central Texas athletes who will descend on Old Settlers Park this weekend for one final race of the season.
Tamez pushes through for Wildcats
Temple’s Tyson Tamez picked up a pair of golds in his 10 races this year and bumped up his personal bests in both the 3-mile and 5,000-meter along the way.
But the end-goal always was a trip to Round Rock, and the senior said he sharpened his focus as the season hit its latter stages in hopes of accomplishing a feat that no one from his school had seen since before he was alive.
“The two weeks before (regionals), I was training hard to get to that spot because I knew it would be a big accomplishment for me because I’d never got past regionals and you rarely see anyone from Temple get past there. So, I was very motivated to make a way for the others, to show that it is possible, and to prove to myself that I could do it,” said Tamez, whose 15-minute, 53.84-second mark placed 13th at the Class 6A Region II meet and was good enough to claim one of 10 individual berths.
When Tamez lines up at 10:40 a.m. Friday, it will be the first time a Temple boy has competed at the state level since Michael Baird qualified in back-to-back years in 1996 and 1997.
Temple coach David Melvin said Tamez’s rugged style of running and mental discipline came in handy at the regional meet.
“He showed a lot of heart, a lot of character,” said Melvin, who also coached Baird on the Wildcats track team in the mid-90s. “One mile through the race, it just started pouring rain, so those last two miles during the race was just through amazing difficult conditions and that was for all the kids, obviously, and he just really showed a lot of grit — what he always does. When he’s in position, I don’t know if it’s a little shot of adrenaline or what it is, but when he’s in position, he always does a great job of hanging on and finishing strong.”
Melvin said if Tamez can improve upon his PR of 15:33.4, which he set Oct. 1 in Georgetown, then the senior should be in the mix near the top.
“He’s a great kid and a great leader for the program. I mean, he checks off all the boxes,” Melvin said. “Michael Baird was a great runner and to be able to put Tyson in that same context as Michael and to run those times that he’s been running this year is just awesome. That just shows you what a quality runner he is.”
Belton’s Brillhart nabs second straight bid; Ybanez joins her
Belton will send a runner from each of its teams to compete in Saturday’s Class 5A races, which begin at 10 a.m. for the girls and 10:40 a.m. for the boys.
Olivia Brillhart, a sophomore, will make her second straight appearance at the state level after she placed 53rd out of 149 runners at last year’s race.
Brillhart enters the event coming off a season-best time of 19:06.2, which earned seventh place at the 5A Region III meet and gives her a measure of momentum heading into this weekend.
Knowing what to expect at the highest level of competition also should give Brillhart a leg up this time around, according to Belton coach Holly Lamberte.
“Last year was her freshman year, so she kind of was feeling the course and things like that and I think it’s going to give her a better opportunity going in this year because she’s run the course before and two years of experience is going to be really good,” the coach said of Brillhart, who piled up four first-place finishes and four second-place showings this season, including winning the District 22-5A championship with an 18:12.5 time in the 3-mile race.
Briac Ybanez, meanwhile, will join his classmate by making his first appearance in Round Rock, and he also brings a bit of momentum on his side.
The junior posted personal bests in the 3-mile and 5,000-meters this year, the last of which came in the form of a 16:09.2 at regionals, which placed Ybanez ninth and punched his ticket to state.
“I think their hard work and their dedication and the time that they put in, it’s paying off and they’re really excited to be there,” Lamberte said.
Salado Lady Eagles have sights set high
Fresh off its 4A Region III championship — the first in school history at that level — Salado will make its fourth straight appearance at the state meet and has its eyes on a podium spot after placing sixth overall last year in Round Rock, the best finish since head coach Corey Baird has been in charge.
Anchored by sophomores Alexa Williams, Zoie Adcox, Penelope Anderson, Ally Ihler and Anna Redelsheimer, the Lady Eagles racked up nine team wins this fall, including a District 23-4A title and the regional championship, where freshman Cade Harris and senior Natalie Burleson also chipped in.
Baird said a strength of this Lady Eagles team is its depth. Salado had four runners post its top time at a meet this year, including Williams and Anderson, who each earned gold once.
“I just told the girls to stay engaged through the race,” Baird said of her team’s strategy for the state meet, which will kick off the weekend’s 12-race schedule with an 8:30 a.m. Friday start.
“Our top girls, they run together and run together as far as they can,” Baird continued. “Because if they can all go through the core of the course together, it helps.”
Baird also said the group’s familiarity with the terrain — Williams, Anderson, Ihler, Burleson and Redelsheimer were all part of last year’s state squad, and the Lady Eagles competed in the Round Rock McNeil Invitational at the same course this year — should be a boost.
“Just like any other team, these girls are some of the hardest-working out there,” Baird said. “They have practices at 5:30 every morning. My top girls never miss and they compete with a lot of grit and heart each race.
“When I started this program, I had maybe 12 girls come out, and we had 35 come out this year,” Baird continued. “So the program and the expectation and the culture have really grown over the years, which is really neat to see.”
Rogers enters state strong after regional title
A group of salty ninth-graders combined with the Lady Eagles’ returning veterans made for an elite combination in Rogers this fall, and the result is a bid to Round Rock.
Freshman Ariela Gutierrez’s 10th-place time of 13:19.5 paved the way at the 3A Region III meet, at which Rogers captured the title for the first time since head coach Missy Dolgener has been in charge.
Gutierrez won at Valley Mills early in the season, a race that was one of four team victories for the Lady Eagles, who kept improving their times throughout the fall en route to a 19-3A title and the Region III championship.
Dolgener said she had a feeling coming into the year that her team would have a chance at doing something special.
“We had a pretty good group that started running in June and they ran regularly in the summer,” she said. “Another group did summer camp and another pair did summer track. The three seniors that we have running have done a great job since they were freshmen and the incoming freshmen this year had really good times as eighth-graders, so I really felt like we would have a chance.”
Dolgener, who also coaches girls basketball, said the team has succeeded, in part, because of each athlete’s desire to improve.
“This group of girls is not afraid of hard work, they almost thrive on it, it seems,” she said. “We’ve had some pretty grueling workouts, and they just do it and come back for more. They’ve been pretty motivated and pretty locked in for months now.”
Seniors Cruz Avila and Ashlyn Talafuse joined sophomores Katelynn Lemke and Rubi Llanas along with freshmen Raeley Sebek and Kambrie Talafuse to round out Rogers’ regional-winning team.
Llanas originally was on the squad as an alternate but was bumped up to active duty after sophomore Alaina Mungia — one of the Lady Eagles’ top runners all season — came down with a fever the week of the regional meet.
“I always tell the girls that’s why we train 10, because you never know what’s going to happen with people being sick, injured,” Dolgener said. “People have to be ready at any moment to do their part.”