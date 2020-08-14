When Rosebud-Lott needed a new football head coach, Brandon Hicks saw an opportunity to not only lead his own program for the first time but also to cash in on what he believes is a diamond in the rough with the sometimes overlooked and underestimated Cougars.
“I’ve always had an admiration for Central Texas football, and Rosebud-Lott has such as great reputation,” said Hicks, who joined the Cougars after spending the past five years as the offensive coordinator at George West. “We’re young, but this team is mature beyond its years. Even after a winless season, our mindset is not to rebuild. We’re excited for what the future holds, but we’re also excited for this year.”
Hicks inherited a team that has only five seniors, and the first thing he confronted after stepping into his new role was the program’s culture. After being ousted in the first round of the playoffs in 2017, the Cougars are 2-18 since — including 0-10 last season — with two head coaching changes. He confessed that one of his greatest worries coming into this season was finding a way to motivate his players.
That hasn’t been a problem so far.
“It’s hard for me to tell whether their hunger is coming from a spring of not being able to participate in anything or if it’s them loving the change of culture, but they’ve been ready to roll,” said Hicks, whose team opens the season Aug. 28 at Jewett Leon. “All the motivation has come from the players themselves. I haven’t had to spend time motivating and pushing these guys, which has allowed me to focus on more detail-oriented things.”
Underdog mentality
The Cougars are picked to finish at the bottom of District 12-2A-I by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine. Given Rosebud-Lott’s recent track record, the Cougars understand the vote of no-confidence, but that doesn’t mean they’re accepting it.
They have welcomed the prediction, and Hicks believes it may be the best thing for his squad.
“I really appreciate being picked last and being the underdogs this year. It helps us create an internal bond,” he said. “Nothing that Dave Campbell’s, the press or anyone else says about us really matters. What matters is how we approach this season. We’re ready to turn some heads.”
Youth movement
With a roster consisting largely of juniors and sophomores, Rosebud-Lott will rely on several inexperienced players to play a majority of downs this year.
Hicks plans to start freshman quarterback Jamarquis Johnson, whose dual-threat skill set and athletic ability has the new coach and his staff excited. Hicks said Johnson has already shown flashes of brilliance and “his ceiling and potential are very high.”
“(Johnson) should turn a lot of heads,” Hicks said. “His athletic ability is really high. But being a freshman, he’s pretty green. I think he’s only going to get better as the year goes on.”
Sophomore Easton Fulton will join juniors Nolan Kahlig and Jakson Hughes on an offensive line that Hicks believes will be one of the keys to the Cougars’ success.
Sophomore Breon Lewis is a standout on defense and is expected to do it all for Rosebud-Lott in the secondary.
New district, familiar teams
Little changed for Rosebud-Lott after the University Interscholastic League’s biennial reclassification and realignment announcement in February. District 12-2A-I has five of the seven teams from the previous two years’ District 13-2A-I — Rosebud-Lott, Holland, Hearne, Thorndale and Thrall — and new additions in Bruceville-Eddy and Moody.
The Cougars’ last district win came in 2018 against Marlin, which now resides in 13-2A-I.