HEWITT — Belton head coach Oscar Bersoza was a bit bummed he lost a coin flip for the Lady Tigers’ chance to host a Class 6A bi-district playoff match at Wilson-Kerzee Field.
But a short trip north to a pitch on which Belton clinched the first of four consecutive district titles with him at the helm four years ago was an uplifting omen on which to lean as Belton began its postseason journey Thursday night against former league rival Hewitt Midway.
Just like that evening a few seasons ago, the Lady Tigers exited with a positive result, tallying twice in the first half, adding an insurance goal in the second and standing firm against a match-long push from the Pantherettes to earn a 3-1 victory at Midway’s soccer complex.
“We haven’t had to play a full 80 minutes of soccer since mid-January, so that’s always a concern,” said Bersoza, whose team outscored District 12-6A foes during the regular season 112-2 en route to the district championship and No. 1 seed. “But, man, just a testament to the buy-in that these guys have had and what we do.
“It’s Midway. They are a team that’s historically good and in a district where they have to play in a playoff atmosphere every Tuesday, Friday,” he continued. “So, I mean, to me, it’s an impressive result for us.”
The result moved Belton (18-4-2), which hasn’t lost since Jan. 15, into the area round. The Lady Tigers will play either Garland Sachse — which would be a rematch from 2021’s second round — or Rockwall-Heath next Tuesday possibly back at Midway. Specifics were not available by press time.
The Pantherettes, who entered as the fourth seed from 11-6A, closed their season at 10-10-2.
“They controlled the game,” Midway coach Bill Sharp said. “The better team won the game.”
Belton’s Delaney Bouteller had one goal for Belton and Makenna Morrow bagged the others, upping her total and single-season program record to 46.
The Lady Tigers registered six shots on goal to Midway’s three and had the edge in corner kicks 5-1, all coming in the second half when the Pantherettes broke through in the 70th minute with a goal from Ava Johnston.
“We knew we had to come out and work hard no matter the opponent. We knew they were going to be a really tough opponent and needed to give it our all,” Morrow said. “We normally don’t have a lot of pressure on our defense so they really stepped it up and were able to play out of the back and win balls and make a big difference. So, props to them for being able to do that.”
Belton took the lead for good in the ninth minute in front of a standing-room only crowd. Jareli Reyes’ cross found a trailing Bouteller, whose shot low and left drifted past Midway goalie Caprice Jones.
“I think it made a big difference,” Morrow said. “The first goal is always so important because it just gives you the momentum in the game.”
The Lady Tigers harnessed the momentum and ran with it, going up 2-0 in the 26th when Reyes played distributor again and sent a through ball into the path of Morrow, who didn’t miss from inside the penalty box.
Morrow’s second arrived in the 65th minute as she gathered a cross from Daysha Thomas and calmly finished the scoring chance.
Johnston curled in a corner kick off the hand of Belton keeper Mallory Bankhead with 10 minutes left to add a small amount of drama. Soon enough, the Belton fans who made the half-hour drive let out their victory cheers.
Bersoza said it felt like a statement win for a young team that returned three starters from last year’s squad that advanced to the regional quarterfinals.
“We lost a big group of kids last year … and I know this group and myself had a lot of questions whether these guys could do it. Our slogan for the year was ‘Nobody’s coming’ because if the answers to questions that are out there don’t come from within this group, nobody is going to do it for us. So, finally, we said, ‘Hey, nobody’s coming. We’re the ones here. We’ll take care of it,’” Bersoza said. “So this group has done a lot.”
And there’s more to do still.