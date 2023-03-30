HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Temple’s Dutton claims 12-6A title; Belton, Lake Belton send players through
Temple’s Keegan Dutton booked a regional berth in style this week by winning the District 12-6A boys singles title.
Dutton, a sophomore, clinched his crown with a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the final.
The 6A-Region II championships are slated for April 11-12 at Waco Regional Tennis Center.
Also this week, Lake Belton swept the team titles at the District 22-5A tournament.
Lake got first-place and regional-qualifying performances from Luke Droege (first, boys singles), Sam Rahm and Brodie Reed (first, boys doubles), and Luke Yarbrough and Nathan Dawson (second, boys doubles).
More Broncos and Lady Broncos will have a chance to qualify for the regional round today after competition was halted Thursday because of weather.
Belton’s Masyn Knight won the 22-5A girls singles championship and advanced.
All BISD qualifiers have spots into the 5A-III regional April 12-13 at the Blythe Calfee Tennis Center in Willis.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Salado back in third round
Two seasons removed from a Class 4A state semifinals appearance, the ever-consistent Salado Lady Eagles are in the midst of another deep playoff run.
Next up for Salado (25-4), the District 5-4A runner up, is a Region I quarterfinal versus Benbrook (16-5-2) at 7 tonight in Robinson.
The Lady Eagles defeated Alvarado 4-1 in the bi-district round before slipping past Decatur on Tuesday in penalty kicks. The Lady Bobcats, who ran the table in District 7-4A, knocked off Godley in PKs then downed Brownwood 2-1 to reach the third round.
The winner plays April 7 in the Region I semifinals at Justin Northwest ISD Stadium against Wichita Falls or West Plains.