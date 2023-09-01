BELTON — Belton may or may not have had a bit more motivation than usual for Friday’s home opener against Brenham. It depends on who is asked.
One thing is for certain, though. The celebration was loud and emphatic after the Tigers held off the Cubs’ furious fourth-quarter rally, sealing their 27-20 win with Dante Martinez’s sack of Brenham’s Jordan Harvey near midfield with just less than a minute remaining as Harvey dropped back on fourth-and-8.
“My coach just said, ‘Get the quarterback if you see him run out.’ I saw him run out, grabbed him and it gave us the win,” the senior linebacker said of his game-sealing play that put the stamp on the Tigers’ hard-fought victory in a game they led 27-6 after Rayshaun Peoples gathered a 35-yard touchdown pass from Reese Rumfield with 53 seconds left in the third quarter.
“I feel like this means a lot to me and for the seniors that graduated last year because (Brenham) eliminated us (last year),” Martinez continued. “But it definitely feels great to beat them on our home turf.”
Following one kneel down, Belton head coach Brett Sniffin raised both hands in the air as the clock ticked to zero and he approached his team, which jumped exuberantly while exiting Tiger Field after moving to 2-0 by defeating a Brenham team that gave the Tigers two of their three losses last fall, including one in the area round of the playoffs.
“We talked about all week, that was last year’s teams and we weren’t going to worry about it,” Sniffin said. “It was no motivation. I wanted the kids to focus on themselves and getting better. But when we got in the locker room, we celebrated for last year’s team, too.”
Belton was forced to play catch-up early after giving up a 1-yard Harvey touchdown run to cap Brenham’s game-opening, nine-play, 65-yard drive. After that, it was all Tigers through the rest of the first three quarters.
The Belton defense settled in nicely, getting four stops for loss on the Cubs’ ensuing possession and keeping them off the board on their remaining five first-half drives as the Tigers offense rounded into form.
Angel Guerrero put Belton ahead 7-6 with 3:48 left in the first quarter when he gathered a Rumfield pass along the right sideline, cut inside to make a pair of Brenham tacklers miss then scooted into the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown.
“Mainly, it was us communicating,” Guerrero, a senior wide out who finished with six catches for 96 yards, said of his team’s offensive success. “It wasn’t just a one-person drive. We all just fought as a team and we all did our job.”
When asked if there was more fire to beat the Cubs (1-1) this time around, Guerrero said there was.
“There was definitely extra motivation,” he said. “They kind of gave it to us last year, but we’re a whole different team this year. They’re a whole different team, and we just brought the fight to them this time and came out with a win.”
The Tigers followed Guerrero’s TD with a 12-play march that covered 72 yards and included a 19-yard completion from Rumfield to Diego Coleman on third-and-13 and ended with Shaun Snapp’s 2-yard plunge into the end zone, the first of two scores for the sturdy junior.
Rumfield completed 15 of 25 passes for 235 yards and two scores with no interceptions, and Snapp finished with a team-high 70 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Snapp’s TD made for a 13-6 edge early in the second and, after Brenham left a 31-yard field goal short with just more than 3 minutes left before the break, the Tigers seized more momentum with Snapp’s next score on a 9-yard run up the middle to finish a seven-play, 80-yard drive that included a 34-yard connection from Rumfield to Snapp to get them into the red zone.
With time running out, though, Brenham scored on back-to-back drives to start the fourth with Jakoby Dixon’s 7-yard touchdown run followed by Dixon’s 48-yard scoring toss to Deontae Martin on a halfback pass that cut the gap to seven points with 8:55 left.
“I think our defense really came through,” Sniffin said. “Our offense had chances to get some first downs and salt it away but we weren’t able to do it, and our defense, after making some mistakes to let them get two quick touchdowns, they put their foot in the ground, held it and made the plays to win it for us.”
BELTON 27, BRENHAM 20
Brenham 6 0 0 14 — 20
Belton 7 13 7 0 — 27
Bre — Jordan Harvey 1 run (kick failed)
Bel — Angel Guerrero 45 pass from Reese Rumfied (Cole Angell kick)
Bel — Shaun Snapp 2 run (kick failed)
Bel — Snapp 9 run (Angell kick)
Bel — Rayshaun Peoples 35 pass from Rumfield (Angell kick)
Bre — Jakoby Dixon 7 run (Rylee Davis kick)
Bre — Deontae Martin 48 pass from Dixon (Davis kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bre Bel
First downs 20 17
Rushes-yards 38-155 33-106
Passing yards 200 235
Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-27-0 15-25-0
Punts-average 5-30.6 5-43.2
Fumbles-lost 2-0 2-0
Penalties-yards 4-35 7-64
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Brenham: Dixon 14-102, Harvey 17-37, Jaylon Ward 6-23, team 1-(-7); Belton: Snapp 15-70, Rumfield 12-31, Jay Burrola 5-10, team 1-(-5).
PASSING — Brenham: Harvey 15-26-0-152, Dixon 1-1-0-48; Belton: Rumfield 15-25-0-235.
RECEIVING — Brenham: Martin 10-135, Chris Guidry 4-52, Dixon 2-13; Belton: Guerrero 6-96, Peoples 3-45, Snapp 1-34, Isaac Abel 3-29, Diego Coleman 1-19, Cole Haisler 1-12.