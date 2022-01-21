BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Killeen Ellison 56, Temple 44
Ellison 4 17 15 20 — 56
Temple 14 10 14 6 — 44
Ellison (11-12, 4-3) — Keller 21, Wilkerson 10, Murphy 7, Oladipo 5, McIver 5, Smith 4, Garland 2, J.Jones 2.
Temple (14-15, 2-5) — Jayl.Hall 16, Jayd.Hall 8, Auston 5, Torres 5, Maxwell 4, Sewell 2, Brundage 2, Law 2.
Belton 58, Harker Heights 51
Harker Heights 12 11 12 16 — 51
Belton 12 14 20 12 — 58
Harker Heights (23-5, 5-2) — Chatman 18, Punch 14, Dukes 7, Taylor 7, Alexander 7.
Belton (23-4, 6-1) — TJ Johnson 33, Tr.Johnson 14, Euer 6, Morgan 4, West 1.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Academy 74, Rogers 64
Academy 24 15 19 16 — 74
Rogers 11 11 21 21 — 64
Academy (17-7, 6-0) — Franklin 32, Rambeau 20, Col.Shackelford 9, Brazeal 4, Lockett 3, Langfeld 2, Coo.Shackelford 2, Preddie 2.
Rogers (15-9, 3-2) — Davis 18, Sebek 18, Craig 15, Dolgener 7, Cook 3, Bennett 2, Shelton 1.
Other Scores
Crawford 42, Rosebud-Lott 27
Chilton 44, Moody 42
GIRLS
Academy 52, Rogers 20
Academy 8 15 13 16 — 52
Rogers 7 6 4 3 — 20
Academy (21-7, 8-0) — Erwin 19, Conde 12, J.White 9, Warhime 5, Turner 3, Traore 2, Chaffin 2.
Rogers (10-16, 5-3) — Krcha 6, Alonzo 6, Mungia 3, McCormick 3, Talafuse 2.
Other Scores
Killeen Ellison 43, Temple 31
Harker Heights 59, Belton 28
Burnet 51, Lake Belton 36
Salado 65, Jarrell 59
Moody 46, Chilton 15
Crawford 56, Rosebud-Lott 31