BOYS

DISTRICT 12-6A

Killeen Ellison 56, Temple 44

Ellison 4 17 15 20 — 56

Temple 14 10 14 6 — 44

Ellison (11-12, 4-3) — Keller 21, Wilkerson 10, Murphy 7, Oladipo 5, McIver 5, Smith 4, Garland 2, J.Jones 2.

Temple (14-15, 2-5) — Jayl.Hall 16, Jayd.Hall 8, Auston 5, Torres 5, Maxwell 4, Sewell 2, Brundage 2, Law 2.

Belton 58, Harker Heights 51

Harker Heights 12 11 12 16 — 51

Belton 12 14 20 12 — 58

Harker Heights (23-5, 5-2) — Chatman 18, Punch 14, Dukes 7, Taylor 7, Alexander 7.

Belton (23-4, 6-1) — TJ Johnson 33, Tr.Johnson 14, Euer 6, Morgan 4, West 1.

DISTRICT 19-3A

Academy 74, Rogers 64

Academy 24 15 19 16 — 74

Rogers 11 11 21 21 — 64

Academy (17-7, 6-0) — Franklin 32, Rambeau 20, Col.Shackelford 9, Brazeal 4, Lockett 3, Langfeld 2, Coo.Shackelford 2, Preddie 2.

Rogers (15-9, 3-2) — Davis 18, Sebek 18, Craig 15, Dolgener 7, Cook 3, Bennett 2, Shelton 1.

Other Scores

Crawford 42, Rosebud-Lott 27

Chilton 44, Moody 42

GIRLS

Academy 52, Rogers 20

Academy 8 15 13 16 — 52

Rogers 7 6 4 3 — 20

Academy (21-7, 8-0) — Erwin 19, Conde 12, J.White 9, Warhime 5, Turner 3, Traore 2, Chaffin 2.

Rogers (10-16, 5-3) — Krcha 6, Alonzo 6, Mungia 3, McCormick 3, Talafuse 2.

Other Scores

Killeen Ellison 43, Temple 31

Harker Heights 59, Belton 28

Burnet 51, Lake Belton 36

Salado 65, Jarrell 59

Moody 46, Chilton 15

Crawford 56, Rosebud-Lott 31