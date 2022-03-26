Sometimes it can be as simple as pitch, play defense and hit, and the way Temple College went about taking care of those necessities Saturday made for a brisk afternoon at the ballpark.
Molly VandenBout had three hits in Game 1 before striking out seven Cisco Lady Wranglers in Game 2, which also featured Darby Hickey’s grand slam, and the Lady Leopards picked up run-rule wins of 9-1 in six innings and 8-0 in five to sweep a doubleheader at sun-splashed Danny Scott Sports Complex in a span of about 3 hours of work that included a 20-minute break between games.
“I’m really proud of our team for pulling it together,” said TC right fielder Aahmyri Kennedy, who had four hits and scored three times overall. “We didn’t come out with the start that we normally do, but I liked that we were able to rally and get the sweep.”
It was the second Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference sweep of Cisco (17-17, 5-11) this week for the third-place Lady Leopards (24-8, 9-3), who went on the road Wednesday and returned with victories of 10-2 and 15-6. TC has won six straight and seven of its last eight.
VandenBout allowed three hits in Game 2 on Saturday, including one to Belton High grad Bethany Sherwood, during a five-inning complete game in which no Lady Wranglers reached second base.
“Just really trusted my defense,” said VandenBout, a former Academy standout. “I know if I hit my spots and they put it in play, my defense is going to take care of it and we are going to get it done together.”
The run support was there, too, in Game 2.
Annabel Segoviano’s RBI double staked TC to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before the Lady Leopards added five more in the third.
Kennedy and Catrin Hoffman opened the third with back-to-back singles, and Kennedy scored from second on a deep flyout off VandenBout’s bat to center field to make it 2-0. Consecutive walks issued by Cisco’s Caitlyn Rangel loaded the bases for Hickey, who unloaded on a 1-2 pitch for a grand slam to straightaway center for 6-0.
VandenBout added a two-run single in the fourth then fanned a pair in the fifth to send everyone home for the weekend.
“Our pitchers did really well. I definitely thought we could have hit the ball better. I know that we put some good runs up but we typically have more than 10 hits a game. We didn’t hit the ball super sharp and (Cisco) had some errors that helped us out, which we’ll take, but I’ve seen us hit better,” TC head coach Kadie Berlin-George said in summing up TC’s performance. “We haven’t played our toughest opponents yet in conference, Grayson and McLennan. We have Grayson next week, so that will be a good point to see really where we’re at. And, really, any team can be anybody in this conference.”
VandenBout went 3-for-4 in the opener with two RBIs, including a single that drove in Hoffman in the bottom of the sixth to invoke the eight-run mercy rule.
Hoffman and Kennedy had two hits apiece, and Segoviano doubled in a pair for the Lady Leopards, who had nine hits in the opener off Cisco right-hander Maya Shelby.
Kamryn Gomez was 3-for-3 for the Lady Wranglers, who also had nine hits but stranded nine runners and were done in by five errors in the field.
TC went ahead in the bottom of the first with VandenBout’s RBI hit that plated Kennedy, and Cisco tied it in the third when Gomez singled in Bailey Buck.
The Lady Leopards took their permanent lead in the fourth with three runs on one hit and three errors. Hickey’s RBI single made it 2-1, and back-to-back fielder’s choice bunts by Yazmin Fernandez and Jalen Perez accounted for two more runs for a 4-1 advantage.
Segoviano’s two-run double to the gap in left-center field highlighted TC’s four-run fifth ahead of VandenBout’s finishing-touch RBI single an inning later.
Starting pitcher Addy Potter picked up the complete-game win in the circle with the help of a clean defensive effort.
“It’s easy to play defense when your pitchers give you good balls to play behind,” Berlin-George said.
Next week’s four-game series against Grayson starts on the road Wednesday. The Lady Leopards are back home next Saturday with a doubleheader starting at noon.