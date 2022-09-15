Bruce Onchweri has dealt with his share of labels on a football field.
At first glance, his 5-foot-9 frame may cause some to deem him too small to be an effective cornerback. The Lake Belton senior has something to say about that.
“I like to say I play bigger than myself,” he said. “If I see a run, I’m going to find a way to get off my block and I’m going to get that tackle no matter where it is.”
Those same opponents may then see Onchweri make that tackle and, thus, have their own thoughts on that, too.
“People like to call me an ankle-biter, but if I’m getting a tackle — a tackle is a tackle,” he continued. “There ain’t no stat for a clip, it’s all a tackle.”
Through the Broncos’ first three games, Onchweri has been involved in his share of those, racking up 23 stops to place second on the team, including 11 in last week’s 48-47 overtime win over Red Oak, which kicked off Lake Belton’s first district slate.
The Broncos (3-0, 1-0) aim to keep that momentum going tonight when they host Killeen Shoemaker (2-1, 0-1) in their District 4-5A-I home opener at 7 p.m. at Tiger Field.
Onchweri, who also has an interception and two pass break-ups, should be easy to spot — just look near the back of the group as the team runs through its inflatable entrance prior to the game.
“I’m always in the back. You can see me every single time I’m coming out,” the boisterous teen said. “I’m doing a karate kick or something. I’m sprinting through, get our speech from our quarterback (Connor Crews) and right there, I’m locked in.”
Once that happens, any preconceptions that may have existed before quickly fall to the wayside, and only his performance speaks.
That’s when the new labels start coming in.
“He’s the energy, the heart and soul of the defense,” Lake Belton defensive coordinator Randy Hooton said. “Everything that he does is with great intensity, great effort. He’s confident in what he’s doing and then his communication — he’s one of the loudest guys we have on the team. But those two big traits, his confidence and communication, are huge.”
Added head coach Brian Cope: “He’s got an ‘it’ factor about himself. He just has a knack for making the big play. And he doesn’t back down from competition. He finds a way to go out there and leave it on the field.”
Never was that more apparent than last Friday when Onchweri broke through to block Red Oak’s extra-point attempt after the Hawks scored a touchdown on the first possession of overtime.
The special teams play gave the Broncos the room they needed to complete their 14-point comeback and remain unbeaten on the young season.
“I had that mindset that they’re not going to kick this on me,” he said. “I knew all I needed to do was just let our offense have a chance. They’d been on a roll the whole fourth quarter. I just got down in my stance (and) I already memorized the snap count. I was like, ‘I’m not going to let us get all the way to overtime and then lose.’”
The play illustrated what those in Lake’s program already knew about the charismatic Onchweri.
“He doesn’t let the moment get too big for him,” Hooton said. “That’s one of the things we try to teach those guys early on, just trust in yourself and go. We don’t necessarily teach, ‘Hey, go make big plays.’ We teach, ‘Go do your job and then those plays are going to come.’ He excels when he has those opportunities to go make the most of them.”
It hasn’t always been that way for Onchweri, who has slowly grown into his role as a vocal leader of Lake Belton’s secondary, a journey that started when he first played organized football as a seventh-grader at Lake Belton Middle School.
“I came from Kenya and all we did was play soccer. I came here, I see boys playing football and I was like, ‘What? What’s that?’ And I just started playing,” said Onchweri, who left his home country at the age of 8 with his younger brother, Bradley, who was 5 at the time, to settle in Central Texas with their father, Jared Ogoti, who had already settled in the United States.
Bradley, now a sophomore at Lake Belton, is one of Bruce’s three younger brothers who also participate in the Broncos’ football program. Bradley and Bosco, also a sophomore, are members of the JV-A team while Christian, a freshman, is on Lake’s freshman-A team.
Much like everything else in his life, Onchweri views his move with an attitude of thankfulness.
“God has really blessed me to be here because if I was still there, I don’t know what I’d be doing,” he said. “That’s a big part, too, of my success is God has helped me go through a lot of stuff and cope with a lot of stuff being away from my home. But I can tell my future’s bright because God wills it.”
After first familiarizing himself with the game by playing touch football with classmates during school recess, Onchweri eventually learned that once pads are introduced everything changes.
“Seventh grade really showed me that tackling isn’t 7-on-7,” said Onchweri, who started at wide receiver on the seventh-grade B team, which he said was a big motivating factor for him to continue to work hard right off the bat.
“Everybody was bigger than me. It was my first time in pads and I was like, ‘Ooh, I made B team,’” he recalled. “But now looking at it, me being on B team and being the littlest kid on the field really helped me mature and grow and understand that some people are just going to put you down because you’re the smallest. I just chose not to cry about it.”
Onchweri mostly stayed at wide receiver through his freshman year, when he also began the routine of wearing the same headband during each game, a superstition that has stuck with him, though the laundry has changed.
“I was like, ‘Bro, if I don’t wear this headband, we’re going to lose.’ It would always fall down, too. I’d just stuff it in my pants. As long as it’s with me, I guess,” remembered Onchweri, who has now donned the same undershirt — a white Under Armor turtleneck with the sleeves cut out — every game since his junior year (his first as a full-time cornerback), which has consisted of 12 straight victories.
“I’ve been wearing it since last year and I don’t feel like it’s the reason that we’ve been winning, but I’m saying, it’s got a little magic to it. You know what I’m saying?” he said.
Once Onchweri got to Lake Belton for his sophomore year, he shortly moved from receiver to safety, then from safety to corner, where he has remained.
“When I was a safety, it was just, like, a lot of mental errors and then I got moved out to corner and in 7-on-7, I had a lot of pass breakups one game and that’s when I was like, ‘Maybe I can play this thing,’” he said.
Onchweri added that having teammates such as Javeon Wilcox and Micah Hudson, who both hold multiple offers from NCAA Division I schools, has helped him in his own quest to keep improving.
“(Micah) really makes me better every single time I’m on him,” Onchweri said. “I can see breaks clearer most of the time because he runs routes like nobody else. So whenever I see other receivers, I’ll be like, ‘Oh, you’re doing a comeback. Oh, you’re doing this.’”
He added that Wilcox, who is verbally committed to TCU, will bring back some of the workouts he learns in Fort Worth in order to go through them with Onchweri back at Bronco Field.
“He’s always telling me what I can improve on and he’s a big part of why I feel like I am as successful as I am today,” Onchweri said.
Moving forward, Onchweri’s goal is to continue his playing career at the collegiate level, though he hopes to extend his prep career for as long as possible.
“I definitely do want to play at the next level and whoever will give me a chance to play, I will work my butt off,” he said. “I always do and that’s what I can guarantee — I’m not going to back down.”
It’s a fact that Onchweri’s teammates have known for a while now, and one that a few doubtful opponents may have to learn the hard way every now and then.