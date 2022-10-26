Just because there is no game on the schedule Friday night, rest and relaxation aren’t on Temple’s agenda this week.
Instead, devising plans to get the wheels back rolling on the right track tops the docket as the Wildcats begin putting last week’s loss to Harker Heights behind them and looking ahead to the Nov. 4 regular-season finale against Copperas Cove and the playoffs.
In other words, this is no vacation. It is go-time, however.
“There’s only one way to get that taste out and it’s go do something about it and do whatever you can to never taste it again. Some of these kids have never been in this spot in their high school careers. So, it’s a good challenge. You don’t always get everything you want,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said Tuesday.
“Nobody ever likes losing but maybe that’ll be a good lesson because that’s a taste that’s going to take two weeks to even have an opportunity to get out. Hopefully, they’ll be good and salty by then.”
The simmering that could reach a boil by the time the Wildcats get back on the field is a result of the 13-9 defeat to the Knights that knocked Temple (6-3, 4-1) from its District 12-6A perch, a tough pill to swallow after 19 consecutive league victories and two straight unbeaten 12-6A titles — three championships in a row overall.
“It’s an awful taste but you have to own it. You don’t get to ignore it. When you don’t match the intensity and energy of the people you’re playing, these are the kinds of results you have, and there’s no way of getting away from that,” Stewart said, adding that the Wildcats will concentrate on the basics “block, tackle, throw and catch” this week before switching gears toward scheming for the Bulldagws next week.
Recap
After leading 9-0 at halftime, the Wildcats were 24 minutes from getting out of Leo Buckley Stadium last Friday with a win and at least a share of the 12-6A title. But The Knights (7-1, 4-0), determined to bury bad memories of setbacks against Temple in 2020 and 2021 — when Harker Heights led by three touchdowns in each — rallied in the second half with 13 unanswered points, earned through a stout defensive performance (five sacks) and a meticulous offensive approach.
The Knights consistently pressured quarterback Reese Rumfield and limited Temple’s offense to 12 plays, three first downs and 42 yards in the second half, when the Wildcats had just three possessions that ended in an interception and two punts.
Heights turned Jeremy Jennings’ pick midway through the third quarter into quarterback Dylan Plake’s best throw of the evening when the junior connected with Tyler Johnson for a 36-yard score on third-and-16.
The Knights followed Temple’s first punt of the half with a nine-play, 79-yard drive that was kept alive when running back Re’Shaun Sanford caught a pass on third-and-10 and scampered 36 yards and was capped by Aimeer Washington’s 10-yard TD run that put Heights up 13-9 with 10:55 to go.
Temple’s subsequent three-and-out and punt paved the way for the Knights’ game-sealing 16-play march that ate up the remaining 8:26 and put them in the front of the line for the league crown.
“It’s kind of a double-edged sword. If you would’ve told me that we would have held them to their season-low rushing, Sanford would not have gotten into the end zone and we’d give up 13 points, I probably would have taken that. But, we didn’t play well enough on the offensive side of the ball and the plays (Heights) did get, we busted a coverage (Plake’s TD toss) and busted a call (Sanford’s third-down catch), which is on me,” said Stewart, who commended Sanford’s performance.
“I’ve said from jump street that they were probably the most talented team in this district. They didn’t change anything. We didn’t change anything. I think it was execution. Kudos to (head coach) Jerry Edwards. They did a great job trusting their plan. They were tired of the outcomes they were getting so they did something about it, and we didn’t match that. We’ve got to find a way to find that extra gear. They were the best team the other night and deserved to win.”
While the loss served as a shock to the system, Temple can retrace its steps to earlier this season and the aftermath of a 53-18 setback to Arlington Martin that closed out non-district action Sept. 16 as a reminder of how adversity can be channeled into positive gains. It was the Wildcats’ second straight defeat and they responded by winning four in a row by an average margin of about 21 points to clinch a 10th consecutive playoff appearance.
Similar resolve is necessary once again with Copperas Cove (2-6, 0-4) next in line the first Friday in November before the win-or-go-home portion of 2022 commences.
“They were a different team after that Arlington Martin deal. I always talk about how short-term memory loss is important. I guess sometimes you need to remember. They are Temple Wildcats. They’ll respond,” Stewart said.
Talking about playoffs
Heights, Temple, Pflugerville Weiss and Bryan — which are both 2-2 in district — occupy the four playoff-qualifying spots, with the Knights and Wildcats already clinched.
If Weiss and Bryan hold serve, Temple would be the district’s No. 1 seed into the Class 6A Division I bracket. If Weiss drops out and either Midway — which currently is fifth at 2-3 and is at Weiss on Friday — or Hutto nab the last spot, the Wildcats would drop into Division II as the second seed.
“I think the two choices, unless something weird happens, I think we are either hosting Waxahachie or we’re on the road at DeSoto,” Stewart said.
Which Division a team goes into is based on enrollment. The 12-6A order in that regard is Midway, Hutto, Bryan, Temple, Cove, Weiss and Heights.
Quick stats
Linebackers Teryon Williams-Echols (14) and Taurean York (12), and defensive back Naeten Mitchell (10) each recorded double-digit tackles against Harker Heights. York now has a team-high 102 stops, reaching the 100 mark for a second straight year. Williams-Echols is up to 62 and Mitchell has 46.
Running back Deshaun Brundage needs 102 yards rushing to reach 1,000 for the season.