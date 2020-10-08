Carlton Mack and Keon Williams whole heartedly believe that without the Temple Wildcats, their lives would have noticeable, unnatural voids.
The two senior starting cornerbacks, who’ve had key roles in back-to-back second-half shutout performances by Temple’s defense to start the season, are steadfast in their conclusion because they’ve had glimpses into that football-less reality and have persevered through obstacles — one a curveball out of life’s hand and the other mostly self-imposed — with the sole purpose of being part of a program that provides outlets beyond starring under the bright lights.
“This isn’t just football. It’s another opportunity. It’s life. It means everything,” Williams said Wednesday, before his best buddy since the eighth grade shared about how suiting up for the Wildcats impacts him.
“It’s like another family to me,” Mack said. “My teammates mean a lot to me and I can be myself around everybody here, and that means something to me.”
Their perspectives are shaped in part by experiences away from the weight room, practices and games.
When Williams was in the third grade, he began losing weight and became “super, super sick.” A visit to the hospital led to a Type 1 diabetes diagnosis.
Through his mask and a laugh, Williams recalled his reaction as a 10 year old to what the doctor revealed.
“I didn’t know what that was,” he chuckled.
What it is, is an incurable chronic condition caused by insulin deficiency that makes it difficult to regulate blood sugar levels, and takes a diligent, daily effort to manage through diet, exercise and regular insulin injections.
Already active in various sports, Williams said his family wasn’t too hesitant to allow him to continue playing football and basketball and running track, as long as doctor’s orders were followed.
As Williams grew older, more of the responsibility of monitoring his health fell on his shoulders. It’s a persistent battle that hasn’t always been easy.
“I had problems with it and probably the biggest problem was keeping my blood sugar up. I keep snacks with me now, a whole bunch of snacks with me,” Williams said. “Freshman year, it really messed with me. I was trying to hide it I guess, or I didn’t want people to know. So I just tried to keep it to myself. I started talking to my coaches about it and that just opened me up right there. Ever since then, I haven’t been worried about it.”
That doesn’t mean others weren’t, or aren’t still, concerned.
“He struggled with it. We got to one point where we had to test his blood sugar before practice and if it wasn’t at a certain level, he had to go sit down,” said Temple coach Scott Stewart, whose Wildcats (2-0) host Arlington Martin (1-1) at 7 tonight at Wildcat Stadium in Temple’s final non-district tilt before District 12-6A commences next week. “But he’s adapted to that and part of that is the maturation process and realizing that it don’t make you broke. It’s just something you have to deal with.”
And for others who might have a similar something to deal with, Williams said the most important thing is to just stay optimistic.
“When you’re at your lowest, always find a way to be positive,” he said. “Just find that little thing to motivate yourself to keep going.”
What motivated Mack when he was approaching his low was a stern wake-up call sounded by Stewart and a little help from his friends.
As the dust settled on a chaotic spring caused by the coronavirus pandemic and schools were allowed to host athletes for voluntary training in June, Mack found it difficult to muster the inspiration to show up. With his senior season approaching, his spotty attendance didn’t sit well and certainly wasn’t going to be the best impression to leave ahead of fall camp.
After frank discussions with Stewart and his teammates, Mack changed his course instantaneously and, after serving in mostly a reserve role as a junior, earned a starting spot this season.
“I had a hard time coming to workouts and stuff, just getting up. Keon, AJ (McDuffy), OT (O’Tarian Peoples), they were always trying to tell me to make it to the workouts,” Mack said. “I saw how it was hurting my team, so it just made me feel bad. And I just told myself I wasn’t ever going to miss anything that was important to the team, and I fought for my spot.”
To say the least, Stewart was pleased Mack made the choice to stick around.
“I was hoping he would respond the right way because Carlton is a good athlete and a good kid,” Stewart said.
As seniors, Williams and Mack are the elder statesmen of a secondary that also features junior safeties Peoples and Jaden Jackson. They typically hang out when they’re not on campus and have similar appreciation for the humor found around the school’s halls on any given day. On the field, the name of the game is setting a physical tone that lasts from the opening whistle through the end of the fourth quarter.
Williams, at 5-foot-10, 166 pounds, is second behind linebacker Taurean York (22) with 14 tackles and has a team-high three pass breakups. Mack (5-10, 160) has seven stops to his credit and recovered a fumble in the first half last week against Magnolia West that sparked a Wildcats touchdown drive, which turned a one-point lead into eight in an eventual 28-13 victory.
With the good comes some hide-in-the-sand moments, too, for two defenders who welcome the challenge of one-on-one coverage — or “being on an island” as Mack called it — and make it a priority to learn quickly from mistakes.
“Bad eyes will get you killed,” Mack said in reference to when a cornerback makes the incorrect read. “But when you mess up, go 100 percent and not let one bad play ruin your night. You have to put it past you. If you hold onto that stuff, it’ll just stay with you the rest of the night.”
Putting things behind them to focus on what lies ahead — Williams and Mack can do that.