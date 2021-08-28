LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — The Academy Bumblebees may have had some playmakers graduate off 2020’s playoff team, but the 2021 squad showed Friday night that all is not lost.
Kasey Mraz had touchdown passes of 55 and 19 yards in the first half, and Zane Clark added a 66-yard TD run in the second half as the Bees topped the Rogers Eagles 38-28 at John Glover Stadium in a season-opening rivalry game that dates back to 1927.
Mraz, a sophomore making his debut at quarterback, completed 15 of 21 passes for 246 yards and showed the Bees might not skip a step after the graduation of Jerry Cephus, who had 238 yards passing against the Eagles a year ago in the Bees’ win.
“I felt pretty good,” Mraz said. “I got a lot of help outside skill-wise. They did their job. I did mine. It was a pretty easy night.”
The Eagles had some big plays of their own, including a 60-yard touchdown run by Christian Riley with 8:39 left in the opening half, giving Rogers its only lead of the half at 20-17 after he also ran in the 2-point conversion.
“I thought we didn’t make enough explosive plays,” Rogers coach Charlie Roten said. “We had some in the first half, just didn’t have enough the second half.”
Any time the Eagles did have explosive plays, the Bees answered.
After Riley’s TD run, Academy responded quickly. Mraz connected with Scout Brazeal for a 24-yard completion to midfield on the first play of the drive. The Bees then picked up three more first downs to get to the 19, where Mraz hit a leaping Franklin to give Academy a 24-20 lead with 1:21 left in the half.
“I knew they were going to outperform the corners on the opposite team,” Mraz said of his receivers. “If I just put it up there, they are going to go catch it.”
Rogers received the opening kick of the second half, but a slight bobble on the return left the Eagles starting at their 12. They got a first down and moved the ball to the 25, where they had to punt for the first time all night.
“I thought that having to punt right there was like a kick in the gut,” Roten said. “But you have to punt, get out of there, play good defense and get them to punt it back to you.”
The Bees had no thoughts of slowing down, though. Mraz found Brazeal for back-to-back big gains before a pass interference call moved the ball to the 10, where Mraz connected with Franklin for a TD to put Academy up 31-20 with 5:28 left in the third.
The game appeared destined to be an offensive showcase from the start as a 3-yard run by Clark opened the scoring for the Bees and Blake Bundy’s extra point made it 7-0 with 8:34 left in the opening quarter. The Eagles answered with a 2-yard run by Ivan Lopez but didn’t convert the 2-point conversion to trail 7-6 with 4:30 left in the first.
It didn’t take long Academy to extend it back to two scores as Mraz connected with Bundy for a 55-yard touchdown with 1:46 left in the opening frame.
After Rogers answered with a 5-yard run by Lopez and had a second failed 2-point conversion try, Bundy — who converted all five extra points — added a field goal to put the Bees up 17-12 with 6:47 left in the first half.
ACADEMY 38, ROGERS 28
Rogers 6 14 8 0 — 28
Academy 14 10 14 0 — 38
Aca — Zane Clark 3 run (Blake Bundy kick)
Rog — Ivan Lopez 2 run (run failed)
Aca — Bundy 55 pass from Kasey Mraz (Bundy kick)
Rog — Lopez 5 run (pass failed)
Aca — Bundy 29 field goal
Rog — Christian Riley 60 run (Riley run)
Aca — Darion Franklin 19 pass from Mraz (Bundy kick)
Aca — Franklin 10 pass from Mraz (Bundy kick)
Aca — Clark 66 run (Bundy kick)
Rog — Riley Dolgener 8 run (Dolgener run)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog Aca
First downs 14 19
Rushes-yards 36-224 34-172
Passing yards 66 246
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-10-0 15-21-0
Punts-average 2-34 1-46
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 9-90 7-64
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: Riley 10-117, Dolgener 11-39, Lopez 6-37, Garret Wolfe 6-31, RJ Cook 3-0; Academy: Clark 13-102, Franklin 3-33, Mraz 7-24, Brayden Bartlett 8-16, team 1-(-3).
PASSING — Rogers: Dolgener 7-10-0-66; Academy: Mraz 15-21-0-246.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Riley 3-41, Alex Vargas 1-11,Jordan Werner 1-8, Kade Sebek 1-6; Academy: Brazeal 4-84, Franklin 6-81, Bundy 2- 58, Alex Lawton 1-11, Clark 1-7, Bartlett 1-5.