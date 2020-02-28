WACO — Academy missed its first two shots while Maypearl’s Heath Roesler made back-to-back buckets to give his team a very early lead.
That’s about as difficult as it got for the Bees during their Class 3A area-round playoff Friday night.
Spurred by a barrage of six consecutive 3-pointers in a 25-point first quarter, Academy put away the Panthers before halftime and coasted to a 61-36 victory at McLennan Community College’s The Highlands, advancing to the postseason’s third round for the second year in a row.
“We knew they were going to play a good 2-3 (zone) defense, so we had to shoot lights out. We’ve been shooting all week in practice,” said Academy junior Jaylin McWilliams, who hit three of his four 3s in the opening period.
Academy (30-6), in becoming the first Bees bunch to reach 30 wins in a season since the 2002 state title squad, will take on Crockett — which defeated Palmer 63-25 on Friday and eliminated Academy from the playoffs a year ago — in a Region III quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at College Station A&M Consolidated.
Maypearl finished the season 22-15.
Academy converted seven 3s during the opening 8 minutes and nine overall in the first half, after which it led 39-16. The Bees hit two more in the second half while shooting 23-of-53 from the field.
“I feel like to start the game they weren’t guarding us at the 3-point line and, so, we always preach to our kids to have confidence to shoot the ball. If you’re open, let it fly,” said Academy head coach James Holt, whose team extended its winning streak to 20 games, dating to Dec. 26 and, of course, including an undefeated run to the District 19-3A crown. The Bees’ last loss was Dec. 20. “We were confident, we shot the ball, we made some, and I think that forced them to come out and guard us. After they did that then we started to get some inside points.”
Darion Franklin had two 3s among his game-high 16 points for Academy. McWilliams totaled 12 points, Jerry Cephus had eight, and Trae Rambeau and Tanner Rambeau chipped in seven each.
“We shoot the 3-ball a lot. That’s our main thing. We want to get you out of our face,” Franklin said.
Roesler posted a team-high 13 points for the Panthers, who were without two of their top scorers and made 14 of 49 shots against a Bees defense that created 14 turnovers and limited second-chance opportunities.
“If we don’t box out and get rebounds, we’re going to keep them in the game and we don’t want that,” Franklin said.
McWilliams got the Bees on the board with a 3 at 7:05 of the first. It was countered by Lex Lewis’ layup for Maypearl’s 7-3 lead. Cephus and Rian White followed with back-to-back 3s to lift Academy ahead for the first time — and for good — at the 5:35 mark, and Cephus pushed it to 12-7 with another trey.
Franklin added a 3 for 15-7 and, after Brooks White’s layup for Maypearl, McWilliams closed the crowd-pleasing streak of 3-pointers with his second of the quarter for an 18-9 advantage. Cephus’ layup interrupted the string of 3s, but McWilliams dropped his third a little later and the Bees were up 25-11 after the first quarter.
“It started us off right and allowed us to play our game,” McWilliams said of the first-quarter surge. “We knew we had to get a big lead to let our JV play in the fourth quarter.”
That did eventually happen, though not before the Bees put plenty of distance between themselves and the Panthers.
Academy led by as many as 25 points in the second quarter and carried the 39-16 cushion into the third, during which the Bees turned to driving layups and post play for their points and bumped their buffer to as high as 32 points.
That was a wide-enough margin to give the starters the rest of the night off and, with the lead 52-22 entering the fourth, Academy showcased its second- and third-rotation players over the final 8 minutes.
“At halftime I told them, we can’t worry about the score. We just have to play one possession at a time. Even if it’s not a close game, you don’t want to develop bad habits,” Holt said. “We have a style of play and a standard and we want to play to that standard. We don’t want to play to a score.”