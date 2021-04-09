SOCCER
GIRLS
UIL Playoffs
REGIONAL FINAL
Class 4A Region III
Salado 1, Bay City 0
STATE SEMIFINAL
Class 4A
Salado vs. Corpus Christi Calallen, TBA
BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Mary Hardin-Baylor 10,
Howard Payne 9
UMHB 410 300 011 — 10 14 2
HPU 303 002 001 — 9 13 1
Zolman, Honey (6), Ripke (8) and McQuary. Chambers, Taylor (4), Cravey (7), Haines (7) and McGee. W—Ripke (2-4). L—Cravey (0-1). 3B—H: Villarreal, Griner. 2B—M: deBerardinis, McQuary, Bolin, Grosz; H: Wert, Gifford.
Records — UMHB 12-12, 5-8; Howard Payne 4-17, 1-15.
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 17-3A
Troy 12, Whitney 0 (5)
Whitney 000 00 — 0 2 4
Troy 336 0x — 12 12 1
Creel and Washburn. Callaway, Estill (4) and Peacock. W—Creel (5-0). L—Callaway (3-1). 3B—T: Creel. 2B—T: Torres, Lewis.
Records — Whitney 16-7, 6-2; Troy 21-1, 8-0.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 13, Lexington 7
Rogers 522 000 4 — 13 11 2
Lexington 000 000 0 — 7 13 3
Dolgener, Williams (2), Sebek (6) and Hoelscher. Patscke, Bayer (5) and Schimank. W—Dolgener. L—Patscke. 2B—R: Cook 2, Williams; L: Schimank, Patscke.
Records — Rogers 13-7, 6-1; Lexington NA, 1-6.
DISTRICT 27-2A
Holland 9, Granger 1
Granger 000 001 0 — 1 3 5
Holland 501 300 x — 9 12 3
Rhoades and Tucker. Frei and Pursche. W—Frei. L—Rhoades. 2B—G: Tucker.
Records — Granger 3-12, 3-6; Holland 17-7, 8-1.
Other Scores
Bryan 4, Temple 3, 9 innings
Lake Belton 3, Salado 2, 8 innings
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Mary Hardin-Baylor 7,
Howard Payne 0
HPU 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
UMHB 211 030 x — 7 10 1
Campos, Morales (3) and Perez. Grogan and Johnson. W—Grogan (10-7). L—Campos (6-7). HR—M: Holman (1). 3B—M: Gutierrez.
Records — Howard Payne 12-11, 7-9; UMHB 15-11, 9-7.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 8,
Howard Payne 2
HPU 001 001 0 — 2 5 3
UMHB 160 010 x — 8 12 4
Cason and Perez. Ka.Flores, Ky.Flores (5) and Johnson. W—Ka.Flores (4-2). L—Cason (4-3). Sv—Ky.Flores (1). 2B—H: Sullivan.
Records — Howard Payne 12-12, 7-10; UMHB 16-11, 10-7.
HIGH SCHOOL
Friday’s Scores
Killeen Ellison 6, Temple 1
VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGE
Mary Hardin-Baylor
def. McMurry
25-14, 25-22, 28-26
McMurry (13-5) — Leal 16 digs; Richardson 6 kills; Mitchell 8 kills; Vasil 7 kills, 2 aces, 16 digs; Martinez 7 kills; Wilson 10 assists; Cuellar 8 kills, 16 digs; Salcedo 13 assists.
UMHB (15-2) — Novak 9 kills; Metcalf 5 kills; Janikula 8 kills; Gillispie 19 digs, 5 assists; Pierce 31 assists, 16 digs; Sommerfeld 8 digs; Valdez 12 digs; Williams 6 digs, 5 kills; Frasca 14 kills, 15 digs.