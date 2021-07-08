BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor guard Josiah Johnson, a sophomore who averaged a school record 29.3 points per game last season, was announced Thursday as the 2020-21 American Southwest Conference male athlete of the year.
UT Dallas tennis player Kathy Joseph was named the ASC female athlete of the year.
Johnson, whose scoring average ranked third in the nation among Division III players, set or tied five conference records during the Crusaders’ 2020 season — including a single-game high of 53 points.
“This is an incredible honor for Josiah, the UMHB basketball program and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor,” Crusaders head coach Clif Carroll said. “Josiah embodies all of the things that we strive to be here at UMHB. Josiah has a work ethic that is second to none and inspires everyone around him to be better. He is a tremendous person with an infectious smile. Most of all, Josiah is an incredible man of God. I am proud of Josiah’s achievements and I am extremely excited about his future as Josiah will continue to grow in his faith and as a student athlete.”
The recipient of seven ASC West Division player of the week awards last season, Johnson shot 51 percent from the field, averaged 7.9 rebounds per game and paced UMHB with 54 steals as the Crusaders posted a 16-4 record and an ASC West championship.
According to UMHB, the athletic program has now accumulated 12 ASC athlete of the year awards, which are the most of any conference program.