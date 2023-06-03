FCA Victory Bowl volleyball

Cameron Yoe’s Ainsley Driska (6) spikes the ball past Copperas Cove’s Aaliyah Butler in the Victory Bowl volleyball match Saturday.

 Andy Zavoina/FME News Service

WACO — Despite the limited number of practices leading up to the 10th annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl volleyball match, the Blue team turned in a cohesive performance and defeated Red 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 on Saturday to even the all-time series.