WACO — Despite the limited number of practices leading up to the 10th annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl volleyball match, the Blue team turned in a cohesive performance and defeated Red 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 on Saturday to even the all-time series.
Although the match concluded in a sweep for the seventh time, it was competitive.
Red led the opening set 17-16 before Blue embarked on a 7-1 run to take the first game.
A similar scenario unfolded in the second set as Red built a 15-11 lead and was up 20-19 before Blue scored six of the final seven points, including a kill from Cameron Yoe’s Haley Tucker and an ace from Salado’s Haleigh Wilk.
Tucker was impressed with how quickly Blue managed to get on the same page.
“It was honestly very easy,” she said. “I’ve never bonded with people so fast. They were all really welcoming, and we were staying together at a host family’s house, so I guess it just happened faster. We really got to know each other very quickly.”
Blue finished the third set with another flurry. It led 10-7 after a kill by Yoe’s Ainsley Driska, but Red closed the gap and tied the score at 12-all when Gatesville’s Lola Barron assisted Killeen Shoemaker’s Aniyah Harrison for a kill.
After Red went out front 14-13, Blue scored the next four points before Red pulled within 20-19, only to witness Blue secure the victory with five unanswered points.
Leigh Jesperson, of Lorena, was named the match’s most valuable player, and Lake Belton’s Danica Bingham received the Molly Martinsen “Braveheart” Award, which is given for displaying character, perseverance and enthusiasm during the days leading up to the event.
“I told my girls that we were going to have one last dance and to be able to send them off to college with knowledge, skills and opportunities in life is just amazing,” said Red coach Meredith Shaw-Moore of Shoemaker. I’m grateful, I’m thankful, and honestly, I’m just overwhelmed.
“It was absolutely amazing when I think about this, and I almost come to tears. In just four days, a lot of amazing things happened.”