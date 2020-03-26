ROCKDALE — Rockdale superintendent Denise Monzingo announced Thursday that Jacob Campsey will be the Tigers next athletic director and football head coach. Campsey replaces Jeff Miller, who served 14 years as athletic director and led the Tigers to the 2017 Class 3A Division I football state title.
Miller accepted the football head coach and campus coordinator positions at his alma mater, Cy-Fair, last month.
“With over 70 applicants, things that stood out with Coach Campsey were his love of Rockdale, his goal to take Rockdale to the next level in all sports and his desire to turn out not just great athletes, but great young adults,” Monzingo said in a news release posted on Rockdale ISD’s website.
Campsey joined Rockdale in 2014 and served as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator and head powerlifting coach in 2015. Campsey also worked in Thrall and has spent the last nine years serving in a variety of coaching and teaching roles.
Campsey graduated from Devine High School and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in exercise and sport science from Mary Hardin-Baylor.